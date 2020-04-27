News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 27

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Quote of the day

“There’s no greater feeling than to see your past or current players achieve their dreams! I’ve been blessed to be around some good ones! Congrats to all; they earned it themselves!”
— Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis on Twitter on Sunday morning
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Juwan Howard Extends two More 2021 Offers

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: What They're Saying: Peoples-Jones 'one of the Best Athletes in the Draft'

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: What They're Saying: Chiefs' Selection of Danna Receives Mixed Reviews

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan a top School for key 2021 Targets

• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Michigan Transfer Colin Castleton Headed to Florida

---

