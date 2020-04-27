The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 27
Tweets of the day
DID YOU KNOW?— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 26, 2020
With our 4 OL selected in the 2020 #NFLDraft, Michigan is tied for the most a program has produced in a single draft. pic.twitter.com/jI8Mpxzykt
Michigan Draft Picks | Broken Down By Team 〽️ pic.twitter.com/6OKz0u41I5— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 26, 2020
There’s no greater feeling than to see your past or current players achieve their dreams! I’ve been blessed to be around some good ones! Congrats ✊🏽 to all they earned it themselves!— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) April 26, 2020
Ruggs- Raiders
Jeudy-Broncos
Hamler- Broncos
Peoples Jones- Browns
Polk- Rams
Johnson-Saints
#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/OcW3x2C70r— Colin Castleton (@Castleton_) April 27, 2020
The Team, The Team, The Team 〽️ https://t.co/gJ1GmzImLX— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) April 26, 2020
#ChiefsKingdom— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 26, 2020
(@M_Danna4) pic.twitter.com/72UcRLl9Wd
This is what dreams are made of 🙌— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) April 26, 2020
RT if someone from your school got picked in the 2020 NFL Draft! pic.twitter.com/1sYVtSbOGQ
Source: Michigan’s staff, led by Juwan Howard, zoom called with five-star junior Jaden Hardy on Friday. Has the Wolverines included in his final-12.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 26, 2020
That's about it -- and thanks for the drop -- but to be fair I'm always careful to say "SOME Michigan fans..." Of course, how many "some" equals is anyone's guess!— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) April 26, 2020
Big day for my man @KhalekeHudson, but a HUGE day for the @Redskins! #GoBlue #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/wimYvDIUKL— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) April 26, 2020
I think hes going to surprise some people. Good luck @M_Danna4 #GoBlue https://t.co/wl0vplM0v6— Luke D'Mello (@mello2189) April 26, 2020
Remembering the late Larry Adderley and the time he did this interview with Bo Schembechler in 1976 while jogging. I spoke with him a few years ago about it.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) April 26, 2020
He was a class act.
Rest In Peace.🙏https://t.co/9N4CbMuN4Z
Which mo(e)od are you today? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hNOYJZoqJu— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) April 26, 2020
Wolverines! Let’s all wish @moritz_weasley a Happy #ProBlue Birthday! 〽️🎂 https://t.co/8LNbvsutpc— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) April 26, 2020
Galatians 6:9- “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”— Austin Hatch (@AustinHatch30) April 26, 2020
Help us celebrate the Class of 2020! Add one of our new custom @Facebook Frames to your profile picture to share your excitement for our newest class of graduating #Wolverines! https://t.co/fHf8gtKXrI #MGoGrad pic.twitter.com/fuYmUmaX5W— University of Michigan (@UMich) April 26, 2020
From @TomBrady to the Krewe 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/m0Wi65wo3l— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 26, 2020
Sugar cookies just taste better when they are shaped like Block 〽️’s. #ThoseWhoStayHome #mden #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FDGfeqIuZ7— The M Den (@TheMDen) April 26, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Michigan! 🔵🟡 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/b5iFs4pFuO— IB (@Isaiahbarnes_) April 26, 2020
I’d LIKE TO WELCOME @dom_giudice27 TO THE COMPLETE PLAYERS INC DEFENSIVE LINE FAMILY! LET’S GO! #sackmaster @UMichFootball @MDP_Sports @Rivals @247Sports pic.twitter.com/hxuOUXB6Kc— Leroy Thompson (@CoachLT33) April 26, 2020
Today was supposed to be Senior Day at Alumni Field. Thais, Haley, Abby and Maddie have meant so much to our program. We are celebrating them! Hear from Hutch and members of #Team43 about this special quartet. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/WD1AZawKKA— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 26, 2020
Up next in our top 10 goals of 2019— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) April 26, 2020
6⃣: @Raledinho fires a shot off the crossbar and in against Illinois. Loughman had 2 goals and 1 assist against the Illini in the 4-1 win.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/axRflAoF0d
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Juwan Howard Extends two More 2021 Offers
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: What They're Saying: Peoples-Jones 'one of the Best Athletes in the Draft'
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: What They're Saying: Chiefs' Selection of Danna Receives Mixed Reviews
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan a top School for key 2021 Targets
• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Michigan Transfer Colin Castleton Headed to Florida
