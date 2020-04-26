Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard has been busy working from home. Days after extending a pair of offers, the second-year coach has handed out a couple more to a some of the nation's faster rising recruits.

Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Michigan! 🔵🟡 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/b5iFs4pFuO

Barnes will likely earn a fourth star at some point in the near future — the absence of a spring AAU season has probably prevented it. He's earned scholarship offers from Kansas, TCU, Maryland, Iowa, St. Louis and now Wisconsin since March 26.

“Over this past season, a lot of the stuff that I did and a lot of my achievements were not talked about," Barnes told BadgerBlitz.com. "After coaches saw me or watched my film and talked to me, I began to start receiving offers.”

Illinois and Kansas seem to have gotten a head start for the 18-ppg scorer. Barnes also averaged seven rebounds.

He'll transfer high schools for the second time for his senior season, though he has yet to decide where.