Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard Extends Two More 2021 Offers
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard has been busy working from home. Days after extending a pair of offers, the second-year coach has handed out a couple more to a some of the nation's faster rising recruits.
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Michigan! 🔵🟡 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/b5iFs4pFuO— IB (@Isaiahbarnes_) April 26, 2020
Barnes will likely earn a fourth star at some point in the near future — the absence of a spring AAU season has probably prevented it. He's earned scholarship offers from Kansas, TCU, Maryland, Iowa, St. Louis and now Wisconsin since March 26.
“Over this past season, a lot of the stuff that I did and a lot of my achievements were not talked about," Barnes told BadgerBlitz.com. "After coaches saw me or watched my film and talked to me, I began to start receiving offers.”
Illinois and Kansas seem to have gotten a head start for the 18-ppg scorer. Barnes also averaged seven rebounds.
He'll transfer high schools for the second time for his senior season, though he has yet to decide where.
From Rivals.com in December:
Jalen Warley looked the part of a top-50 prospect at the Chick-Fil-A Classic and his scholarship count reflects as such. Holding over a dozen offers, Warley, who has grown close to six inches since his freshman year, recapped his past few months and the program prioritizing him the greatest.
“It has been a lot of fun,” Warley said about his breakout. “Playing against a lot of the top players in the country and meeting a lot of coaches, it has been a really fun experience.”
A giant guard that fits today’s multi-positional game to a tee, Warley discussed his all-around skillset. “It is where the game is leading, positionless and with a lot of size,” he said. “I kind of like being a ballhandler and being a distributor.”
Holding 14 scholarship offers with his most recent coming from Oregon, Seton Hall and Virginia Tech, Warley said told Rivals.com Oregon, Pitt, Temple, and Xavier have prioritized him the greatest up until this point.
At the same time, he's just getting started.
