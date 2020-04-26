Former Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Michael Danna was not projected to be selected in this weekend's NFL draft, and yet heard his name called when the Kansas City Chiefs grabbed him in the fifth round. The pick has unsurprisingly generated mixed reviews, with some questioning it and others viewing the former Wolverine as a bit of a hidden gem. Here's a closer look at what the Kansas City media is saying about it:

Former Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Michael Danna spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Central Michigan. (Per Kjeldsen)

• Matt McCullen, Chiefs.com: Five Things to Know About Fifth-Round DE Mike Danna "According to NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler, Danna possesses 'untapped talent.' Danna's numbers at Michigan didn't quite mirror his massive production at Central Michigan, but The Athletic's Dane Brugler remained confident that he could thrive if the right team called his name: "'Overall, Danna had a very quiet senior season for a grad transfer, but there is untapped talent there that can be unleashed in the right situation.' "It appears the Chiefs believe they can be that team for Danna."

• Craig Stout, Kent Swanson and Matt Lane, Arrowhead Pride: Grading the Chiefs' Pick of Michigan DE Michael Danna Craig Stout: "Danna has short arms — and is shorter than any [Kansas City defensive coordinator] Steve Spagnuolo EDGE defender, adding questions about his fit and usage in the Chiefs defense. "He could offer some upside as a dime rusher, but his lack of length could limit his effectiveness as an edge setter on early downs. Maybe Spagnuolo is considering moving him to off-ball linebacker to develop him as a SAM linebacker. "There’s definite potential, but the fit remains to be seen." Grade: C- Kent Swanson: "I have no clue what the plan is for Danna. Perhaps he’ll be playing as a SAM linebacker. This is my least favorite pick of the day, but you can’t get upset about a fifth-round pick." Grade: C- Matt Lane: "This is a bit of a head-scratching pick toward the end of an incredibly talented Chiefs draft class. Despite dominating at Central Michigan in 2018, Danna struggled against stronger competition to make the Michigan’s starting rotation. "He’s powerful and explosive — with a relatively compact frame — but is super flexible and agile as a rusher. He doesn’t hit any of Spagnuolo’a hard thresholds for defensive ends who see significant snaps, so it’s a confusing pick. "The coaching staff clearly likes his athleticism — they must see something with which they can work — but it doesn’t align with an otherwise stellar draft." Grade: D