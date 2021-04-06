 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 6
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-06 06:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 6

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

“Guys are flying around and yelling with smiles on their faces. To the younger culture, music just gets us going. There’s another period during practice where we play music as well, and it brings us to our comfort zone and keeps us energized the whole time.”
— Michigan sophomore wide receiver Mike Sainristil
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Headlines Of The Day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Father Of Five-Star DT Walter Nolen Talks Michigan

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: U-M's Practices Are 'More Fun' This Spring, & Mike Sainristil Explains Why

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michigan LB William Mohan Enters His Name Into The Transfer Portal

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: What Juwan Howard Will Remember Most About Michigan's Banner Season

Josh Helmholdt, Rivals: Four-star 2023 Ty Lockwood likes several Big Ten schools

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}