TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 6

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 6
Tweets Of The Day
Gonzaga's 16-point loss to Baylor in the NCAA Championship Game was the Bulldogs' second most lopsided loss since the 2013-2014 season.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) April 6, 2021
The only loss by a greater margin? An 18-point loss to Michigan last season.
One Shining Moment 🎶— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 6, 2021
Lots of Michigan shown here. What a tourney! pic.twitter.com/oOOwSN0IGK
2020 4-star LB William Mohan has entered the transfer portal after playing in one game as a true freshman at Michigan @rivalsmike @CSayf23 @TheWolverineMag https://t.co/7aSDAlNnFC— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) April 5, 2021
I'm told #Kentucky is firmly in the mix for #UNC transfer Walker Kessler. Auburn, Gonzaga, Michigan and Tennessee are some of the others in the mix for the former 5-star prospect. pic.twitter.com/FqZsDARntI— Dan McDonald (@RivalsDan) April 5, 2021
Michigan DB Hunter Reynolds has entered the portal as a grad transfer after totaling 22 tackles and 2 TFL in 20 games with Wolverines; 6'0 192 lbs; NJ native @rivalsmike @CSayf23 @TheWolverineMag— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) April 5, 2021
I can't believe Gonzaga is losing by double digits at halftime. Imagine how good a program has to be to beat Gonzaga by double digits. This would be a hell of a statement by Baylor if the Bears can hold on.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) April 6, 2021
After a great call with @JayHarbaugh Im blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan!! @UMichFootball #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/l4Q6jNo7u2— Will Bettridge (@will_bettridge) April 6, 2021
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Father Of Five-Star DT Walter Nolen Talks Michigan
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: U-M's Practices Are 'More Fun' This Spring, & Mike Sainristil Explains Why
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michigan LB William Mohan Enters His Name Into The Transfer Portal
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: What Juwan Howard Will Remember Most About Michigan's Banner Season
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals: Four-star 2023 Ty Lockwood likes several Big Ten schools
---
