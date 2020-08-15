The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 15
Tweets of the day
Is there a man in America better at explaining why he does nothing better than the NCAA’s Mark Emmert? https://t.co/LxHWJiDsaU— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) August 14, 2020
Breaking News: MHSAA will not play high school football this fall in Michigan.— HUGE (@Hugeshow) August 14, 2020
Sick for all the Michigan High School Football guys...tough news today.— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) August 14, 2020
“Out of adversity comes opportunity”...be sad today and start working for that next opportunity tomorrow! #GoBlue
My heart goes out to the @MHSAA HS athletes first and foremost. Also, a huge shoutout to the coaches, athletic trainers, administrators, and volunteers who put in the effort to give young people a chance to play. Better days ahead. #YouGotThis— Peter Stuursma (@PStuursm) August 14, 2020
The tunnel may be long, but have faith that someday soon we’ll see the light at the end of it. pic.twitter.com/mVd87mm4ji— Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) August 15, 2020
Love these old Sports Illustrated headlines!😳— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 15, 2020
This one is from 1976. pic.twitter.com/XhZykuFyao
Sources: Several conferences in college basketball are viewing the window between the day after Thanksgiving and January 1st as a "golden opportunity" to get games played.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 14, 2020
This time frame would occur after most schools are done academically for the fall semester.
Welcome to my first Twitter Poll!— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) August 14, 2020
Let's start big:
Who would do a better job running the NCAA?
Four games on tap for #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/LQwQsu3kBS— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 14, 2020
In continued celebration of its 150th anniversary, @umichmedicine looks back at the people behind the names that appear on buildings, lecture halls, and organizations across the medical campus: https://t.co/SIP1GkIkRg pic.twitter.com/Xejp8EGvBD— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 14, 2020
Some roads have detours . . . The Grind doesn’t stop— Alex VanSumeren (@alexvansumeren) August 14, 2020
Let’s Go! After a great chat with @4Warinner I’m EXCITED about the future and what’s happening in Ann Arbor! Can’t wait to be able to get to The Big House and check it out! #GoBlue #TheBigHouse #TheVictors #Hail pic.twitter.com/eCf06caFMS— Connor Jones (@77ConnorJones) August 14, 2020
“The team has been incredibly resilient since this all started ...”— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) August 14, 2020
Biggest takeaway: We are still finding the positives and the OPPORTUNITIES despite the season being postponed.#GoBlue | #RaiseIt pic.twitter.com/r8vDwNFLs2
"How do we reshape what the fall is for us?"@JennKlein3 is staying positive, and is using the postponement to get development time back.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) August 14, 2020
Klein joins former @umichwsoccer star @Shelina4, @kaysharps & @DeanCLinke to discuss the team's spirits and advice for players. pic.twitter.com/cOaiAFiYKC
ONE YEAR AGO. 🥇 @Parris58— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) August 14, 2020
📷: Kadir Caliskan pic.twitter.com/V6qES83phE
Quote of the day
