 The MHSAA announced yesterday it has canceled all high school football in the fall.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-15 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 15

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Is there a man in America better at explaining why he does nothing better than the NCAA’s Mark Emmert?"
— Todd Anson (Jim Harbaugh's close friend) on Twitter yesterday afternoon
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: The Latest on U-M's Football Players pro Decisions and More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Juwan Howard Offers Five-Star Point Guard

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Releases Latest Testing Results; Statistics are Encouraging yet Again

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Decision Coming for top Corner Target Kamonte Grimes?

• MHSAA Sports: Statement on 2020 Football Postponement by MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}