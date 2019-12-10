The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 10
Tweets of the day
Nothing to see here. Just Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, and Tom Izzo, watching high school basketball together. @JuwanHoward @JalenRose @MSU_Basketball @chengelis @umichbball pic.twitter.com/ngdJDLuapq— David Guralnick (@DavidGuralnick) December 10, 2019
Start your week with Tom Brady carving up Alabama. pic.twitter.com/ibAaNJO6pl— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) December 9, 2019
A pair of BVAL alumni will square off on New Year’s Day in the Citrus Bowl.— Jesús Cano 🎅 (@Juice_Cano) December 9, 2019
Najee Harris (Antioch) — Alabama 🐘
Giles Jackson (Freedom) — Michigan 〽️ pic.twitter.com/YM0tflYeG3
The last time @mohurstjr “motored” this fast he was still in Ann Arbor behind the wheel of his Uber! Honestly, I couldn’t tell if this was Mo or JaBrill. https://t.co/b6blvkhv6D— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) December 9, 2019
Based on sources it looks like Alabama will be playing Michigan in a Bowl game. Citrus Bowl......Hmmmm there was once a 2000 Orange Bowl game where Alabama played Michigan and this guy was the winning QB pic.twitter.com/80Ly2Hrlxi— Sports Speaks (@Sports_Speaks) December 8, 2019
Michigan three point shooting this year:— The Duffel Bag Boy (@CT_In_TC) December 9, 2019
Livers 49%
Brooks 49%
Simpson 43%
DeJulius 41%
Teske 29%
Johns 29%
Nunez 27%
Wagner 26%
Number of current nba players for B1G teams:— The Duffel Bag Boy (@CT_In_TC) December 9, 2019
Michigan 10
Indiana 9
MSU 6
Maryland 4
OSU 4
Purdue 3
Illinois 2
Iowa 1
Wisconsin 1
PSU 1
Minnesota 0
Northwestern 0
Nebraska 0
Rutgers 0
🚨 New AP Poll! 🚨— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) December 9, 2019
1. Louisville
2. Kansas
3. Ohio State
4. Maryland
5. Michigan
6. Gonzaga
7. Duke
8. Kentucky
9. Virginia
10. Oregon
*Although just a freshman, Franz Wagner has displayed preternatural defensive instincts: pic.twitter.com/lENF43LPx9— Eric Shapiro (@eric_shap) December 9, 2019
Junior @EliJBrooks has found a new level to his game this season and is absolutely thriving under the new coaching staff.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/gFzpriH7qH— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 9, 2019
New Power 36 from @TheAndyKatz! 👀— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) December 9, 2019
1. Louisville
2. Ohio State
3. Kansas
4. Maryland
5. Michigan
6. Gonzaga
7. Auburn
8. Duke
9. Dayton
10. Baylor
11-36. 👉 https://t.co/ETNzFvCvKC pic.twitter.com/8YeyYd3vNg
🚨NEW RECORD ALERT!🚨— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) December 9, 2019
Let's hear it for Cori Crocker!!
Her .335 career hitting percentage makes her Michigan's new ALL-TIME leader!!
Way to go Cori!
〽️🏐〽️🏐〽️#goblue pic.twitter.com/oJbjYx9kgN
1900 ➡️ Today— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 9, 2019
Today and every day, we are proud of the 247 Wolverines that have represented their country on the world’s biggest stage at the Olympic Games.#OlympiansMadeHere | #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/1r3pOLiXVe
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Darion Green-Warren Goes In Depth On Michigan Visit
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: A Win At UI Would Tie Howard For Best 10-Game Coaching Debut In U-M History
• Corey Evans, Rivals: Isaiah Todd On Michigan, Pro Opportunities
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Recruiting Confidence Board 3.0
• Matthew Helmkamp, GBM Wolverine: 3 Reactions To The Wolverines Citrus Bowl Selection
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook