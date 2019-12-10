News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-10 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 10

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Coach (Jim) Harbaugh is a funny guy but really cool. I also like the vibe around the campus. The style of defense they play fits the type of player I am.”
— Four-star 2020 cornerback target Darion Green-Warren after his official visit to Michigan last weekend

Headlines of the day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Darion Green-Warren Goes In Depth On Michigan Visit

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: A Win At UI Would Tie Howard For Best 10-Game Coaching Debut In U-M History

• Corey Evans, Rivals: Isaiah Todd On Michigan, Pro Opportunities

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Recruiting Confidence Board 3.0

Matthew Helmkamp, GBM Wolverine: 3 Reactions To The Wolverines Citrus Bowl Selection

---

