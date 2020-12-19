 The Michigan Wolverines' football team was originally scheduled to play Iowa tonight before the matchup was canceled.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 19

Quote of the day

“I hope my friend Jim Harbaugh reaches agreement with Michigan. I also hope he cleans up the staff and doubles down on discipline and fundamentals. Then Approach next season with greatest enthusiasm known to mankind. Beat the Bucks.”
— Former Michigan offensive lineman Jumbo Elliott on Twitter on Friday afternoon

Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan's Jalen Mayfield Declares for 2021 NFL Draft

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Moves up in 2022 National Recruiting Rankings

• Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort (ITF): Latest on Harbaugh Meeting, Recruiting and More

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Signees Ja'Den McBurrows, Jaydon Hood set for State Title Game

• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Five Schools Where Outside Factors Impacted Recruiting

