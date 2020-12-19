The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 19
Tweets of the day
I hope my friend Jim Harbaugh reaches agreement with Michigan. I also hope he cleans up the staff and doubles down on discipline and fundamentals. Then Approach next season with gratest enthusiasm known to mankind. Beat the Bucks.— Jumbo Elliott (@JumboElliott76) December 18, 2020
Michigan adds 2023 home game with UNLV. Rebels will receive $1.5 million for the game. Also, UNLV adds home/home series w/North Texas; 2022 at UNLV, 2026 at UNT— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 18, 2020
Yessir〽️🔵 https://t.co/Yszf6EgI5S— Jaydon hood (@JaydonHood_7) December 18, 2020
Kudos to you two. Adapting, adjusting and learning the art of “perspective”. Enjoyed the day to day 🤙🏾 @daxhill5 @bradhawkins9 #GoBlue 〽️ https://t.co/ioqx6rO2hC— Aashon Larkins (@CoachALarkins) December 18, 2020
Some people have hobbies.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 18, 2020
I watch college basketball.
blessed to be 1st team all state.. junior & senior year 🖤 pic.twitter.com/q2iXbCKmz7— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) December 18, 2020
If you missed it. Replay at 9:35. @UMichFootball @JakeLong77 https://t.co/7YNL9QUeVQ— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) December 18, 2020
December 19, 2020
@CoachNua @CoachCParker @CoachJim4UM @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/dlrTMMzCPt— D-tay (@Davontemiles90) December 19, 2020
Bang bang. Vincent Smith was named the Big Ten's Humanitarian of the Year.https://t.co/CuIuTmlTJV pic.twitter.com/C50JljMHiH— Seth M. Fisher, a Lions fan (@Misopogon) December 18, 2020
🚨 𝗕𝟭𝗚 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 🚨— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 18, 2020
It's the second phase of our 2020-21 season schedule!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/leYK0K4mai
🚨 #B1GHockey News🚨— Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) December 18, 2020
#B1G 2021 Schedule Release 🏒 🥅
What series are you most excited for?
📰 https://t.co/1wpSCLnWPN pic.twitter.com/2Tv0mTL4FS
Is it 2021 yet?!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 18, 2020
Let's #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/r5P6cukzw9
I'm going into surgery number 108 with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind! See you on the other side! pic.twitter.com/plWLTfogzj— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) December 18, 2020
Chi ✈️ Dal— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) December 18, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan's Jalen Mayfield Declares for 2021 NFL Draft
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Moves up in 2022 National Recruiting Rankings
• Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort (ITF): Latest on Harbaugh Meeting, Recruiting and More
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Signees Ja'Den McBurrows, Jaydon Hood set for State Title Game
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Five Schools Where Outside Factors Impacted Recruiting
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook