At 6-4, 265 pounds, Miles is unranked nationally and in the state.

After a big finish to the early signing period in the class of 2021, Michigan Wolverines football continues its momentum on the trail in 2022, with River Rouge (Mich.) High three-star defensive end Davonte Miles siding with the Maize and Blue Friday afternoon over offers from Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan State and others.

The Wolverines already hold pledges from Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee three-star tight end Marlin Klein , Cambridge (Mass.) BB&N Rivals250 linebacker Tyler Martin and Essexville (Mich.) Garber Rivals250 defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren . The haul ranks at No. 9 nationally so far, per Rivals.com, after the Maize and Blue surged past USC following Miles' commitment.

Miles is just a three-star prospect, so he doesn't do a ton for Michigan when it comes to rankings, but adding a commit at this point in the cycle boosts the rank.

Michigan trails Ohio State (1), Penn State (2), LSU (3), Georgia (4), Oklahoma (5), Cincinnati (6), Boston College (7) and Notre Dame (8) in the national recruiting rankings. The Wolverines are third in the Big Ten behind only the Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions.

The Maize and Blue are just one point behind Notre Dame in the national rankings, and are within 70 points of Cincinnati at No. 6, meaning the Wolverines could move up to that spot with another key recruit being landed.

Every team ahead of Michigan has more commits than the Wolverines, with the exception of Oklahoma, which also has four pledges.