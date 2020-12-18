Michigan Wolverines football signed 20 recruits for the class of 2021 on early signing day Wednesday, with the haul currently standing at No. 12 in Rivals.com's national team rankings. Below is an in-depth look at each of U-M's early signees, with their prep statistics, honors and how their teams fared this past season (if applicable; many of their seasons were either canceled or cut short due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic). RELATED: Five Biggest Michigan Recruiting Takeaways From Signing Day RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene on Signing Day, More

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback signee J.J. McCarthy signed his letter of intent at a Wednesday night ceremony in the Chicago area. (EJ Holland / The Wolverine)

OL Raheem Anderson, Detroit Cass Tech

Honors: Anderson was named to the Detroit Public School League All-City and PSL teams as a senior. Team: Cass Tech, coached by former Michigan running back and teammate of U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh, Thomas Wilcher, was undefeated at 9-0 this season and making a run towards the state title before the season was canceled. Anderson was a key part of the team's success as a captain and the starting center. Cass Tech was ranked as the No. 42 team in the country and No. 4 team in the state by MaxPreps.

WR Andrel Anthony, East Lansing (Mich.) High

Stats: In seven games where stats are available, Anthony brought down 26 catches for 468 yards and three touchdowns. He also returned a 50-yard punt for a touchdown. He set East Lansing High School's all-time records for receiving with 1,971 career yards Honors: Anthony was recognized as a 'Blue Chip Recruit' by The Detroit News for his senior season, and was selected all-conference first team as a junior and senior. Team: East Lansing High concluded with an undefeated season, going 8-0 before the slate was canceled. The squad, ranked No. 7 in the state by MaxPreps, was making a deep playoff run but was unable to keep it going due to a government order.

DL Kechaun Bennett, Suffield (Conn.) Academy

Stats: Bennett recorded 48 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks during his junior year. Team: Senior season was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

OL Tristan Bounds, Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall

Honors: Bounds was named to the SI All-American watch list prior to the 2020 season. Team: Senior season was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

LB Junior Colson, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood

Stats: Colson accumulated 101 tackles and seven sacks in eight games this season. Honors: Colson was named semifinalist for the 2020 Butkus Award, handed out to the nation’s top high school linebacker and was selected to participate in the All-American Bowl. Team: Ravenwood High finished with a 7-5 mark for the year and was ranked No. 17 in Tennessee by MaxPreps.

OL Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Honors: Crippen was tabbed as a Sports Illustrated All-American finalist. Team: A two-year captain, Crippen helped IMG Academy finish No. 1 in the MaxPreps national rankings and finish the year 8-0, blocking for fellow signee J.J. McCarthy.



WR Cristian Dixon, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

Stats: Hauled in 35 receptions for 611 yards and six touchdowns as a junior. Team: Senior season was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

K/P Tommy Doman, Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary's

Stats: On the year, Doman averaged 44.8 yards on 17 punts with a long of 53 yards and registered 10 punts inside the 20-yard line. As a place kicker, he converted 6-of-7 field goals and all 13 PATs during his senior season. Nineteen of his 24 kickoffs went for touchbacks. Honors: Doman was selected to participate in the All-American Bowl. He was named a six-star punter by Chris Sailer Kicking. Kornblue Kicking tabbed him as a member of the Fab50, a five-star prospect ranked as the No. 1 punter and No. 2 kicker. He was honored as a two-time Detroit News All-State kicker during his sophomore and junior campaigns. Team: St. Mary's went 2-3 on the season and was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

RB Tavierre Dunlap, Del Valle (Texas) High

Stats: As a senior, Dunlap accumulated 572 rushing yards and four touchdowns in five games. Honors: Dunlap is a finalist for the state of Texas Super Team as a senior. Team: Del Valle finished with a 3-6 record in 2020.

RB Donovan Edwards, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High

Stats: Edwards racked up 1,021 rushing yards and scored 17 touchdowns in nine games as a senior, while also adding 153 receiving yards and three scores. Honors: He was the runner-up for the 2020 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year as a senior and was named a 'Blue Chip' recruit by The Detroit News. He was selected to participate in the Under Armour All-American Game, Adidas All-American Game, Hall of Fame World Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl. Team: The Lakers, coached by former Michigan wide receiver Ron Bellamy, went 8-1 record and won the district championship before the season was suspended. The team was ranked the fifth-best squad in the state by MaxPreps.

OL Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson

Stats: El-Hadi allowed no sacks on over 140 pass attempts during his senior year. Honors: He was selected to the Under Armour All-American Game in 2020. He also earned first-team all-conference honors as a senior. Team: Led Stevenson to their first MAC Red Conference Championship in 11 years as a senior, with the team finishing 7-2.

DL Dominick Giudice, New Monmouth (NJ.) Mater Dei

Stats: Giudice notched 46 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six sacks and 42 quarterback pressures as a senior. Honors: He was a first team All-New Jersey Defensive pick by USA Today for his senior campaign and was named to the Jersey Sports Zone All-Zone Team as a junior and senior. Team: Giudice's squad finished with a 5-2 record.

DL TJ Guy, Mansfield (Mass.) High

Stats: Guy totaled 43 stops with six tackles for loss, five sacks and five pressures as a junior. Honors: He was named to the Massachusetts State Coaches All-Star Team as a junior. Team: Senior season was postponed to spring due to COVID-19 pandemic.

TE Louis Hansen, Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's

Stats: Hansen hauled in 39 passes for 548 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games as a junior. Honors: He was named to the Super 26 All-State Football Team and the All-Independent School League (ISL) first team and All-New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) first team as a junior. Team: Senior season was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

LB Jaydon Hood, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas

Stats: He has racked up 61 total tackles, one sack and one interception. Honors: Hood has been selected to participate in the Under Armour All-American Game. Team: St. Thomas Aquinas is in the state championship game Saturday night.

CB Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas

Stats: McBurrows has posted 29 tackles, seven passes defended and three interceptions, with one game remaining. Team: His squad is in the state title game Saturday night.

QB J.J. McCarthy, Bradeton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Stats: In eight games where stats are available, McCarthy completed 91-of-157 passes for 1,440 yards and 16 touchdowns, while not throwing an interception. Honors: McCarthy was selected to participate in the 2021 All-American Bowl and 2021 Polynesian Bowl all-star games. He participated in the Elite 11 last summer. Team: The team went 8-0 on the season and was named the national champions by MaxPreps.

LB Tyler McLaurin, Bolingbrook (Ill.) High

Stats: As a junior, McLaurin registered 92 tackles, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception Honors: All-Area and All-Conference selection as a junior. Team: Senior season was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

DB Rod Moore, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont

Stats: Defensively, Moore notched 68 tackles, one interception and six pass breakups as a senior, while also shining on offense as a wide receiver, posting 28 catches for 440 yards and eight touchdowns. Honors: Moore earned first-team All-Ohio as a senior and was named All-Southwest Ohio District 1 first team. Team: Moore helped lead his squad to an 8-0 start to the season, including two playoff wins, before they were forced to forfeit due to COVID concerns.

WR Xavier Worthy, Fresno (Calif.) Central