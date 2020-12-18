Mayfield had declared for the draft following the cancellation of the Big Ten's season and signed with an agent, before returning to Ann Arbor and receiving a waiver to play.

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield will forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL Draft, according to a post on his Instagram account. Mayfield has signed with CAA Sports Agency.

Mayfield started in 15 of his 18 appearances at U-M, including all 13 games in 2019 and two games this season. The Grand Rapids, Mich., native was injured in the second game of the year against Michigan State, spraining his ankle, and was forced to miss the remainder of the season.

At 6-5, 320 pounds, Mayfield earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition in 2019.

Mayfield is the first underclassman for the Wolverines to declare for the draft following the conclusion of the 2020 campaign, which ended this week after the team's final game against Iowa was canceled due to COVID concerns at U-M.

The Wolverines lost redshirt freshman offensive lineman Zach Carpenter to the transfer portal last week, making this the second blow to the position group in recent days, though Mayfield's decision does not come as a surprise.

Mayfield would've had three more years of eligibility left had he remained in Ann Arbor, due to the NCAA making the 2020 season a free year of eligibility.