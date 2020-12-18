Senior defensive end Kwity Paye is officially done as a Michigan Wolverines football player, as he'll train with EXOS Sports Performance in preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft now that U-M's season is officially over. Senior and fifth-year senior student athletes are allowed to return for one more year, with the NCAA deeming the 2020 season a free year for eligibility. Following the conclusion of the 2019 season, while Paye was draft eligible as a junior, he decided to return to Ann Arbor, stating that getting his degree and having one last opportunity to compete on the field for U-M as the reasons why. He stuck around even when the Big Ten season was canceled and held out hope that the decision would be reversed, which it was. RELATED: Inside The Fort: Latest On Jim Harbaugh Meeting, Recruiting, More RELATED: Michigan Football Adds UNLV To Its 2023 Non-Conference Slate

Michigan Wolverines football senior defensive end Kwity Paye is a three-time All-Big Ten standout. (AP Images)

"I came back for a reason. I didn’t come back just to say I was coming back," Paye said before the 2020 campaign. "... I wanted to graduate, I wanted to play a season, and that’s exactly what I did. Once I have my heart set on something, I want to see it through." This year, Paye totaled 16 stops, including four tackles for loss, and two sacks in four games. He injured his lower leg against Indiana and was forced to miss the next two contests before returning against Penn State, the game that wound up being U-M's final one of the slate.