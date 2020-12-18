The Rebels will receive $1.5 million for the contest. McMurphy did not reveal when the matchup will take place, but a quick glance at U-M's 2023 schedule makes it clear it will be on one of two dates — either Sept. 9 or Sept. 30.

According to a tweet from Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy, the Michigan Wolverines' football program has added a home game against UNLV to their 2023 slate.

The Maize and Blue's league slate is already filled out for that year, and the two previously-known non-conference opponents are East Carolina (Sept. 2) and Bowling Green (Sept. 16).

The scheduling of UNLV completes the entire 2023 schedule. Logic would indicate that the matchup with the Rebels will take place Sept. 9 and serve as Michigan's second game that year, though that has not been confirmed.

There has undoubtedly been a shift in Michigan's future non-conference scheduling, with the schedules being noticeably lighter than in recent years. Western Michigan, Washington and Northern Illinois will make up the 2021 non-league slate, while Colorado State, Hawaii and Connecticut will serve as U-M's non-conference foes in 2022.

The aforementioned programs are a noticeable step down from the likes of BYU, Alabama, Notre Dame, Utah and Colorado, all of whom the Wolverines have squared off with in the regular-season over the last decade.

Michigan's 2023 matchup with UNLV will be the first meeting between the two programs since 2015, when the Wolverines won 28-7 at The Big House.