Michigan Wolverines football has only two commits or signees alive in high school playoff action as Christmastime approaches. Both linebacker signee Jaydon Hood and cornerback signee Ja'Den McBurrows decided to stick with their pledges and ink with the Maize and Blue on Wednesday. Now that the recruiting process is over and done with, all of their attention can be placed on the upcoming state title game for their Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas team.

Michigan Wolverines football commit Jaydon Hood inked his letter of intent on Wednesday. (Jaydon Hood / Twitter)

The duo of Michigan pledges took care of business in the state semifinal last weekend, defeating Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale by a score of 37-14. In the stellar defensive performance overall, both players shined, with Hood notching nine tackles and making an interception, and McBurrows totaling four stops of his own.

