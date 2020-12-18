Michigan Signees Jaydon Hood, Ja'Den McBurrows Set For State Title Game
Michigan Wolverines football has only two commits or signees alive in high school playoff action as Christmastime approaches.
Both linebacker signee Jaydon Hood and cornerback signee Ja'Den McBurrows decided to stick with their pledges and ink with the Maize and Blue on Wednesday. Now that the recruiting process is over and done with, all of their attention can be placed on the upcoming state title game for their Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas team.
The duo of Michigan pledges took care of business in the state semifinal last weekend, defeating Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale by a score of 37-14. In the stellar defensive performance overall, both players shined, with Hood notching nine tackles and making an interception, and McBurrows totaling four stops of his own.
“It was a good, strong win against Bloomingdale,” McBurrows told The Wolverine this week. “They were a good team with good, athletic players. Now, we have to move past the win and get back to the blackboard for the state championship. It’s my third time there, so I have to get my last ring.”
St. Thomas Aquinas, which holds a 7-1 record on the year and a No. 2 ranking in the state of Florida, is now facing 8-2 Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater that narrowly escaped last week, winning 30-28 against Niceville (Fla.) High.
The two teams will match up Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. ET at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, the home of the Florida State Seminoles.
On the season, Hood has 61 total tackles, one sack and one interception, while McBurrows has 29 tackles, seven passes defended and three interceptions.
