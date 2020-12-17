 Watch Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Coach Jim Harbaugh FaceTime With JJ McCarthy
Wolverine TV: Watch Jim Harbaugh FaceTime With JJ McCarthy

Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy signed with Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy had a FaceTime call with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh after signing with the Wolverines on Wednesday.

Watch below.

