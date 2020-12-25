 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team is the only remaining undefeated club in the Big Ten.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 25

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
"If you’re a fan of a Big Ten basketball team not named the Michigan Wolverines, your team is not undefeated. If you’re a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, your team is undefeated. Good talk."
— TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie on Twitter yesterday morning

Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Notches Commitment From Colorado OL Connor Jones

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Commit Impact: What Landing Colorado OL Connor Jones Means for Michigan

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan's Franz Wagner Wants to be 'More Aggressive' Offensively

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Top Recruiting Analysts Weigh in on Michigan's 2021 Signing Class

• Mike Morreale, NHL.com: Beniers of U.S. Among top 2021 NHL Draft Prospects to Watch at WJC

