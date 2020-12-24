We spoke with three of the top recruiting experts in the business — Tom Lemming, Mike Farrell and Josh Helmholdt — to get their thoughts on the Michigan Wolverines football's 2021 signing class, and what their biggest takeaways from it were. Farrell is Rivals.com's National Director of Recruiting, while Lemming is the co-host of CBS Sports' The Lemming Report and the editor of the Prep Football Report magazine. Helmholdt, meanwhile, is the Midwest recruiting analyst for Rivals.com.

J.J. McCarthy (left) is the third highest rated QB the Michigan Wolverines' football program has signed out of HS during the Rivals.com era (since 2002), behind only Ryan Mallett and Chad Henne. (J.J. McCarthy / Twitter)

What are your thoughts on the class as a whole?

Tom Lemming: “I thought [U-M head coach] Jim Harbaugh did an excellent job. I have the class No. 11 nationally, even though they lost those two kids at the end [Jacksonville Sandalwood four-star linebacker Branden Jennings and Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro four-star defensive end Quintin Somerville]. It’s an outstanding class and Coach Harbaugh deserves a lot of credit, because it was a difficult year to hang on to players, and he hung on to almost all the good ones. It’s a class that will help Michigan get back to where they want to be. "Getting [West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star running back] Donovan Edwards on Signing Day was a big, big catch, with everyone else coming after him and so many schools needing a running back. Signing [Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star quarterback] J.J. McCarthy and [Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star linebacker] Junior Colson was also big, and [Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star receiver] Cristian Dixon was another big-time guy. I saw almost every single one of their players in person, though [Clayton (Ohio) Northmont three-star safety] Rod Moore and [Mansfield (Mass.) High three-star defensive end] T.J. Guy were the only two I didn’t see. I liked every single kid I saw; when I go to see someone, it means they’re a really good player because I only try to watch the top 1,000 or so at a few hundred schools.”

Mike Farrell: “It was up and down, but they finished as well as could have been expected. It could have been a lot worse. The class finished 12th, though it was in the top 10 most of the year. Some important things occurred late, like Edwards choosing Michigan and not going to the SEC, and [Fresno (Calif.) Central four-star wideout] Xavier Worthy doing the same. [Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star athlete] Jaydon Hood signing was also big. There were also downers, with Jennings and Somerville leaving. Grade-wise, I’d give it a B.” Josh Helmholdt: “Michigan certainly faced some challenges with this recruiting class, most notably the uncertainty around Jim Harbaugh’s future. The athletic department didn’t do anything to alleviate that leading up to Signing Day, which could have certainly hurt Michigan substantially. It ultimately didn’t have a huge impact on the class, so that’s a positive.”

Who do you think is the best player in the class?