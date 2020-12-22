TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Highlights, Analysis Of Signees Jaydon Hood, Ja'Den McBurrows

Wolverine TV: Highlights, Analysis Of Signees Jaydon Hood, Ja'Den McBurrows
Rivals.com's Chad Simmons was in Tallahassee for the 7A Florida state title game, featuring two Michigan Wolverines signees in linebacker Jaydon Hood and cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows, who each notched turnovers in the win.
Watch the highlights and get Simmons' analysis below.
RELATED: Michigan Recruit Reaction To Don Brown Dismissal
RELATED: ITF EXTRA: Don Brown Dismissal Part Of Significant Michigan Staff Shakeup?
