TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Highlights, Analysis Of Signees Jaydon Hood, Ja'Den McBurrows

Rivals.com's Chad Simmons was in Tallahassee for the 7A Florida state title game, featuring two Michigan Wolverines signees in linebacker Jaydon Hood and cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows, who each notched turnovers in the win.

Watch the highlights and get Simmons' analysis below.

