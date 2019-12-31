The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 31
Tweets of the day
According to a source, Lane Kiffin is targeting Chris Partridge as defensive coordinator at Ole Miss. Partridge has been one of Michigan’s best recruiters and has had multiple job offers in the past.— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 31, 2019
The final rankings for 2019 are here ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/3bqfwXJyHh— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 30, 2019
@CitrusBowl in✌️Days!#CitrusBowl #Florida #Michigan #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/rkbgszLYBM— Ryan Wise (@Ry_Wise) December 30, 2019
.@umichhockey beats Ferris State, 4-1 ,to advance to the GLI Championship -- tomorrow, vs. Michigan Tech. #GoBlue » https://t.co/EBLmTMDkHP pic.twitter.com/ERjlGTaYPd— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 31, 2019
.@umichhockey is heading to the Great Lakes Invitational championship game tomorrow thanks to a 4-1 win over Ferris State.— MiHockey (@MiHockeyNow) December 31, 2019
📸 | https://t.co/H2gdQkuZs7 pic.twitter.com/5LAh3EG5ED
Simply Magic.#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/Wu25NBZNwV— Michigan Cheer 🏆🏆 (@UMichSpirit) December 31, 2019
#OTD 5⃣ years ago, Jim Harbaugh officially came home.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 30, 2019
Here are some of the highlights from the entertaining introductory presser.@CoachJim4UM | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/RSKxBstuvR
Josh Metellus and teammates on a Best Buy shopping spree 😂😂— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) December 30, 2019
(via @CitrusBowl) pic.twitter.com/RVRGFPll8n
Michigan State is No. 14 in the new AP poll. Michigan is No. 12. That means Sunday will be the fifth straight matchup between the two rivals with both in the top 15— Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) December 30, 2019
It’s a bird... it’s a plane... it’s a Wolverine! #VrboCitrusBowl @FunSpotAmerica @idriveorlando pic.twitter.com/SxhUYdi2XU— Vrbo Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) December 30, 2019
Feelin’ the groove on (and off) the gridiron! #VrboCitrusBowl @FunSpotAmerica @idriveorlando pic.twitter.com/RYRdcNFnzr— Vrbo Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) December 30, 2019
Safety first. #VrboCitrusBowl @FunSpotAmerica @idriveorlando pic.twitter.com/pC8NX4mxgO— Vrbo Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) December 30, 2019
Headlines of the day
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Previewing Alabama With A Crimson Tide Insider
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: The History Of Matchups Between Michigan And Alabama
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Unwavering Joe Milton Has Eyes On Starting QB Job In 2020
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Alabama Aware Of Patterson's Capabilities, Gattis' Familiarity
• Rainer Sabin, Detroit Free Press: How Paul Finebaum Nearly Settled Feud With Jim Harbaugh
