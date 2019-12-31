According to a source, Lane Kiffin is targeting Chris Partridge as defensive coordinator at Ole Miss. Partridge has been one of Michigan’s best recruiters and has had multiple job offers in the past.

The final rankings for 2019 are here ... #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/3bqfwXJyHh

. @umichhockey beats Ferris State, 4-1 ,to advance to the GLI Championship -- tomorrow, vs. Michigan Tech. #GoBlue » https://t.co/EBLmTMDkHP pic.twitter.com/ERjlGTaYPd

. @umichhockey is heading to the Great Lakes Invitational championship game tomorrow thanks to a 4-1 win over Ferris State. 📸 | https://t.co/H2gdQkuZs7 pic.twitter.com/5LAh3EG5ED

#OTD 5⃣ years ago, Jim Harbaugh officially came home. Here are some of the highlights from the entertaining introductory presser. @CoachJim4UM | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/RSKxBstuvR

Josh Metellus and teammates on a Best Buy shopping spree 😂😂 (via @CitrusBowl ) pic.twitter.com/RVRGFPll8n

Michigan State is No. 14 in the new AP poll. Michigan is No. 12. That means Sunday will be the fifth straight matchup between the two rivals with both in the top 15

— Jim Harbaugh at his introductory press conference five years ago from yesterday, talking about how he tripped on the way into the room.

"A lesser athlete would've gone down!"

