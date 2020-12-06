The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 6
Tweets of the day
The B1G is considering staging 2 games in Indianapolis on Friday Dec. 18 plus the title game on Saturday, Dec. 19.— Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) December 5, 2020
Thursday, Iowa AD Gary Barta would not go into details about the crossover week, saying, "It's not yet finalized. so I won't share what we we discussed (Wednesday)."
OSU is the favorite child. They get whatever they want. Watch the 6 game rule be changed if 〽️ can’t play next week. 😡— Jason 〽️ (@jasonpierson) December 5, 2020
Someone might want to tell the ABC Crew to tone down the sympathy card for OSU, just a friendly reminder that the Buckeyes are a 24 point favorite. #G— Karsch and Anderson (@DougAndGator971) December 5, 2020
just wanna play ball— 0 (@AndreSeldonjr) December 5, 2020
I’d like to thank the @SEC @Big12Conference @theACC for getting this season played.— Doug Skene (@DougSkene) December 5, 2020
Flag happy zebras look for targeting even when it’s not there.— Doug Skene (@DougSkene) December 5, 2020
@CoachNua @CoachMcCray9 no football? Ok. You know what’s on deck!! #pitmasters #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/WNKQBrA16O— Aashon Larkins (@CoachALarkins) December 5, 2020
Welcome to our first-ever virtual #MMBGameDay! 🌅💙— Michigan Marching & Athletic Bands (@umichband) December 5, 2020
As the sun rises over Elbel Field, we invite you to join us today for a closer look at the Michigan Marching Band's game day traditions!#MMBandTogether #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cHfiLvdYhz
When you don't want someone to recognize you in public, but they already saw you. 😂 pic.twitter.com/sg9BspUhG6— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 5, 2020
Welcome to the 9️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ wins club, @PennStateFball! 🎉🦁— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2020
The Nittany Lions become the 8th current FBS team to reach the milestone 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/fdHRFu0VdG
Take a moment to step away and refocus, #Wolverines. pic.twitter.com/b0mnNZv3Jb— University of Michigan (@UMich) December 5, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football ITF Extra: The Near Future — The Latest
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: What Comes Next for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines?
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Eli Brooks Helping Mike Smith get Acclimated in Michigan's Backcourt
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Full Workout Clips of Michigan Basketball Signee Isaiah Barnes
• Sarah VanMetre, MGoBlue: Michigan to Return Home to Host Wright State
---
