 Michigan Wolverines Football: The Latest On Jim Harbaugh's Future, Michigan-Ohio State
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-05 11:00:49 -0600') }}

Wolverine TV: What Comes Next For Jim Harbaugh And The Wolverines?

Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie share the latest on head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines, while the program goes through a COVID-19 outbreak and faces uncertainty surrounding Harbaugh's lack of a contract extension beyond 2021.

{{ article.author_name }}