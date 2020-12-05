The Wolverine's Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie share the latest on head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines, while the program goes through a COVID-19 outbreak and faces uncertainty surrounding Harbaugh's lack of a contract extension beyond 2021.

