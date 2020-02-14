The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 14
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ Michigan State
Sport: Ice hockey
When: 6:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
What: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt (in Scottsdale, Ariz.)
Sport: Baseball
When: 7:00 PM ET
Channel: MLB Network
What: Michigan @ Nebraska
Sport: Wrestling
When: 9:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
.@umichbball stays hot on the road, highlights from their B1G win over Northwestern. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4MoAg0f0RR— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) February 13, 2020
Here’s 1 minute and 21 seconds of Isaiah Livers dunking. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/ORpubhbnTU— Wolverine Corner (@WolverineCorner) February 13, 2020
“There’s something about that Chicago air.”— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 13, 2020
Pretty solid homecoming for @JuwanHoward, we’d say. pic.twitter.com/ODqVQOBYE1
What’s better than an Isaiah Livers monster dunk? Seeing it animated!! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Z03s2No2mb— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 14, 2020
lil something from the other day 😆 pic.twitter.com/BkL4vQwXcR— Cole Bajema (@colebajema22) February 13, 2020
Josh Uche dropping from the B gap to cover KJ Hamler on a post-go allllll the way down the field for a PBU: pic.twitter.com/cl1nfuDQlB— James Thomas (@JamesThomasHT) February 14, 2020
When @MylesRowser played 12u this the best run I’ve seen in the championship game and we was down he been a stud #clutch @DemetricDWarren @JoshHelmholdt @SWiltfong247 @TomVH @BriceMarich @AllAmericaGame @AllenTrieu @AndreSeldonjr @rivalsmike pic.twitter.com/Fq7lTdfRRC— Andre Seldon Sr (@dresel85) February 13, 2020
@umichhockey legend Red Berenson talks about how special opportunities like the Duel in the D are to college hockey players. The Wolverines face @MSU_Hockey at @LCArena_Detroit on Monday pic.twitter.com/AGkhFCMaTl— FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) February 14, 2020
Need some new #Michigan gear?— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) February 14, 2020
#𝙋𝙧𝙤𝘽𝙡𝙪𝙚 𝙉𝙃𝙇 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙧 𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 14, 2020
1️⃣ Mike Knuble 1,068
2️⃣ Andrew Cogliano 1,000
3️⃣ Red Berenson 987
4️⃣ Brendan Morrison 934
5️⃣ Mike Cammalleri 906#GoBlue〽️
Congratulations Andrew Cogliano! pic.twitter.com/dobAQd3hGc— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 14, 2020
Andrew Cogliano becomes the 60th college hockey player to play in 1,000 #NHL games 💪— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 14, 2020
A milestone for an Ironman. Congrats Cogs on 1,000! pic.twitter.com/oy1c4Vx3qH— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 14, 2020
Get out there Cogs! 😂— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 13, 2020
The guys tricked Andrew Cogliano into getting his own solo lap to start warm-ups tonight before his 1,000th game in the @NHL. #DALvsTOR | #GoStars pic.twitter.com/PYumxVVI4X
Andrew Cogliano will play in his 1,000 @NHL game TONIGHT in his hometown of Toronto!#ProBlue #GoStars https://t.co/vuZza0hdNF— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 13, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan! 〽️🔵 #GOBIGBLUE @CoachNua @ChadSimmons_ @DemetricDWarren247 pic.twitter.com/amkUocFpac— '21 Christian Burkhalter (@Christianburk_) February 13, 2020
Congratulations to @UMEngineering’s Professor Leung Tsang on being part of the newest class of researchers welcomed into the National Academy of Engineering. https://t.co/y8BeoqQkz2 pic.twitter.com/pI76DDEYkl— University of Michigan (@UMich) February 13, 2020
TEAMMATE TIMEOUT. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/R99dBWBC5W— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 13, 2020
BIG TIME, @hbrown_5!#goblue pic.twitter.com/wgqAeMKO4n— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 14, 2020
Gameday in Ann Arbor! Join us in Crisler tonight as the Wolverines take on Northwestern at 7 pm! This is a big game, so be sure to get loud and Go Blue! #LetsRage 〽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/e2Wp2Bd3mC— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) February 13, 2020
Looking for evening plans? Join us at Crisler when we host Northwestern at 7 p.m.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 13, 2020
Free youth admission and just $6 for a ticket, hot dog and drink!#goblue pic.twitter.com/iigU5x0AeZ
.@nazhillmon was named one of 10 finalists for the @Hoophall Katrina McClain Award, given to the nation's top power forward. https://t.co/BVoCsyS5eb#goblue pic.twitter.com/QfMpajOIE9— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 13, 2020
Quote of the day
