{{ timeAgo('2020-02-14 07:00:00 -0600') }} basketball

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 14

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan @ Michigan State

Sport: Ice hockey

When: 6:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network


***


What: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt (in Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Sport: Baseball

When: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: MLB Network


***


What: Michigan @ Nebraska

Sport: Wrestling

When: 9:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"It was a really good game and the environment was crazy. Michigan came out with the win. We were able to come in the locker room, and they were really hype about that one."
— Class of 2021 Eads (Tenn.) Briarcrest Christian five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler, recapping last weekend's Michigan visit.

Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Takeaways From an Impressive Michigan Blowout of Northwestern

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Last Night was Tied for U-M's 8th-Largest Road win Since the Fab Five Days

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Wolverines are Picking up Steam

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Podcast: Chris Balas and Jeff Schiller Post-Northwestern

• Andrew Bailey, Maize N Brew: The Return of Isaiah Livers and Thoughts on Michigan's NFL Combine Invitees

{{ article.author_name }}