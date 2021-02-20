The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 20
Tweets of the day
Weekend mood 😤 #justbeatohiostate pic.twitter.com/ZZ4KIjvqn6— Maize Talk (@MaizeTalk) February 19, 2021
@JuwanHoward is the definition of a players’ coach! @umichbball @MaizeRageUM #goblue pic.twitter.com/wH2m5wxNBX— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) February 19, 2021
Happy Friday pic.twitter.com/y9pq4hAS2g— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 19, 2021
The NCAA will allow a limited number of fans at the 2021 NCAA Tournament, per release. Up to 25% capacity will be allowed for all rounds.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 19, 2021
Good 〽️orning! pic.twitter.com/Fy6bz2C2qc— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) February 19, 2021
Class is back in session with Professor B. 🎓@JohnBeilein takes us through how to defend the ball screen. Get ready to:— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 19, 2021
𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄, 𝗦𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵, 𝗜𝗰𝗲, 𝗕𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘇 and 𝗛𝗲𝗱𝗴𝗲 with Coach. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/O6LCivEE7W
hahaha I forgot BTN posted this last year, wtf 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/1ePotSDxBd— Noah Neidlinger (@candor_for_sale) February 19, 2021
My man @coach_harvey18 ! Top Shelf!— Maurice Linguist (@CoachMo15) February 19, 2021
#NewBlue 〽 is already hard at work.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 19, 2021
Our next midyear enrollee: Junior Colson (@JuniorColson) pic.twitter.com/HUWp9NsJO5
Let's continue meeting our midyear enrollees. Tristan Bounds (@bounds_tristan) is up next.#NewBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/33hxlJL71z— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 19, 2021
February 19, 2021
Get pumped up with Jake Gingell's pregame playlist 🎶#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/tDrVQs5baY— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 19, 2021
.@BarryLarkin is known for his diamond dominance in Ohio with the @Reds, but he also was an All-American for @UMichBaseball.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 19, 2021
The Baseball Hall of Famer is now a member of the #B1Gimpact Pioneers Class of 2021. pic.twitter.com/O4hmQ7xI3e
Blessed to receive a scholarship offer from Michigan University @UMichFootball @CoachNua @StBernardFB @Rivals @AquaAngel83 @TheMatt_V 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/xAA91d9JPb— Terrell “Choppa” Cooks Jr. (@iam_choppa6) February 20, 2021
Extremely blessed and humble to say that I have received a offer from The University of Michigan!! Thank you Coach Nua! #GoBlue 〽️〽️ @adamgorney @GregBiggins @premiumsportsla @UMichFootball @MDFootball @TheMatt_V pic.twitter.com/rfo7zudw8S— Ramere Davis (@itsrameredavis) February 20, 2021
Blessed & grateful to have received an offer from the University of Michigan! Thank you coach Nua! #goblue〽️ #ijnip #destinationbosco📍@CoachNua 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/9pW23DXrVU— Peyton Woodyard (@peypey_wood) February 20, 2021
🔥 #B1G TUNE IN 🔥— Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) February 19, 2021
🤼 #B1GWrestle 🤼 @umichwrestling 🆚 @wrestlingmsu
📅 Friday, February 19
⏰ 5 PM ET
📺 @BigTenNetwork
📱 FOX Sports App pic.twitter.com/TTrMOUlPRy
All weighed in! Starting at 125 pounds tonight vs Michigan State. One hour! #GoBlue— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 19, 2021
Four goals. Three points.— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) February 20, 2021
Good to be back. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/tQM5Ts7f2h
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Michigan Beats Rutgers as Focus Shifts to the Buckeyes
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Wagner, Smith Help U-M Keep Rolling, Turn Their Focus Toward OSU
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Reschedules Games With Illinois and Michigan State; Iowa Game Moved
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Firmly in the Driver's Seat
• Gary Parrish, CBS Sports: College Basketball Rankings: Wichita State Moves Into First Place of American After Upset of Houston
