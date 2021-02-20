 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will play at Ohio State Sunday.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 20

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"The NCAA will allow a limited number of fans at the 2021 NCAA Tournament, per release. Up to 25% capacity will be allowed for all rounds."
— CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein on Twitter
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Michigan Beats Rutgers as Focus Shifts to the Buckeyes

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Wagner, Smith Help U-M Keep Rolling, Turn Their Focus Toward OSU

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Reschedules Games With Illinois and Michigan State; Iowa Game Moved

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Firmly in the Driver's Seat

• Gary Parrish, CBS Sports: College Basketball Rankings: Wichita State Moves Into First Place of American After Upset of Houston

{{ article.author_name }}