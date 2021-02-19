Michigan Reschedules Games With Illinois, Michigan State; Iowa Game Moved
Michigan Wolverines basketball has officially rescheduled two of its postponed games. The Maize and Blue will take on Illinois March 2 and Michigan State March 4, both home games at Crisler Center. Michigan's game against Iowa originally scheduled for March 4 has been moved to Feb. 25. TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas first reported the news Friday morning, before the conference made an announcement this evening.
The Wolverines missed five games during their 23-day department-wide pause. Contests against Northwestern and Penn State are yet to be rescheduled and appear unlikely to be played at this point.
The Wolverines are set to take on rival Michigan State in the final two games of the season, a home and home.
Michigan's remaining schedule is as follows:
Feb. 21 — at Ohio State
Feb. 25 — vs. Iowa
Feb. 27 — at Indiana
March 2 — vs. Illinois
March 4 — vs. Michigan State
March 7 — at Michigan State
---
