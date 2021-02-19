Michigan Wolverines basketball has officially rescheduled two of its postponed games. The Maize and Blue will take on Illinois March 2 and Michigan State March 4, both home games at Crisler Center. Michigan's game against Iowa originally scheduled for March 4 has been moved to Feb. 25. TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas first reported the news Friday morning, before the conference made an announcement this evening.

The Wolverines missed five games during their 23-day department-wide pause. Contests against Northwestern and Penn State are yet to be rescheduled and appear unlikely to be played at this point.

