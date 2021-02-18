Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Rutgers Win
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith and sophomore wing Franz Wagner reacted to the team's 71-64 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell also weighed in on his squad's setback.
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Sophomore Wing Franz Wagner
Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Guard Mike Smith
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Head Coach Steve Pikiell
