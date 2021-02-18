 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Here's What Juwan Howard Had To Say After The Rutgers Win
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-18 23:04:23 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Rutgers Win

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith and sophomore wing Franz Wagner reacted to the team's 71-64 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell also weighed in on his squad's setback.

Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Sophomore Wing Franz Wagner

Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Guard Mike Smith

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Head Coach Steve Pikiell

