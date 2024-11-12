Passes and University of Michigan announce NIL partnership

Passes, the premier direct-to-fan engagement and monetization platform, has joined forces with the University of Michigan to unlock Athlete Name, Image, and Likeness value across 29 varsity sports, recruit and retain top student-athletes, and create an ecosystem for unprecedented fan access.

This multi-year partnership through Learfield empowers Michigan student-athletes to sell exclusive content and merchandise and empowers fans to play a role in the retention and recruitment of athletic and academic talent through a new NIL fund.

The official partnership, which includes the use of the Michigan logo and trademark, offers fans a new opportunity to follow, support, and engage with University of Michigan teams and athletes. Passes will enhance fan engagement and connectivity while providing student-athletes with powerful tools to develop their personal brands.

The focal point of the partnership is the Michigan Content Hub, where subscribers will be able to select from a variety of tiers to receive access to exclusive content, merchandise, and experiences. All Michigan student-athletes are uniquely positioned to benefit from Passes, which currently features several top 10 athletes earning 6-7 figures on the platform. From exclusive merchandise and signed memorabilia to post and pre-game live streams, Passes’ versatility allows for total customization to best reach the unique interests of diverse audiences.

For example, fans and donors can subscribe to the Team 146 Tier. Proceeds from this tier will be directed towards ensuring that the football team, through recruiting, retention, and portal transfers, will remain in contention for national championships year after year. The goal of the Team 146 Tier is to demonstrate that individual donors of any size can have a meaningful impact on Michigan’s ability to be successful in today’s dynamic college landscape.

Lucy Guo, CEO of Passes, emphasized her excitement for the partnership and its impact on Michigan athletics:

“The University of Michigan ranks highly among the world's great institutions of higher learning and enjoys a rich, tradition-laden history in college sports. Michigan fans like myself want to see our teams raise that National Championship trophy every year. Passes is especially proud to partner with the University of Michigan and have the opportunity to work with student-athletes and the Wolverine community in Ann Arbor and around the world.”

Danielle Davison, Assistant AD for NIL at the University of Michigan, added: "This partnership with Passes aligns with our university's commitment to innovation and student-athlete development. It gives all our teams a powerful platform to showcase Michigan Athletics and connect with our passionate fanbase while preparing our student-athletes for success in the evolving landscape of college sports."

Passes’ support of the University of Michigan does not end with its commitment to student-athletes. Passes intend to offer summer internships and expects to recruit on campus for a variety of positions at Passes corporate office in Los Angeles. Passes have already hired on-campus support in Ann Arbor to ensure that student-athletes have the necessary resources to be successful on the platform.