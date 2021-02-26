The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 26
Tweets of the day
Dominate 2nd half leads @umichbball past Iowa. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/YsjER6ghUq— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) February 26, 2021
〽️ @umichbball took down another Top 10 team after closing the second half strong against No. 9 Iowa— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 26, 2021
Catch all the action from their big win ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pqfOnlz5Vu
Maybe we should start asking if Gonzaga and Baylor deserve to be on the top tier with Michigan.— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 26, 2021
Add another dub.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 26, 2021
Wagner: 21P, 4A, 2R
Livers: 16P, 4 3-pointers, 1A, 1S
Dickinson: 14P, 8R, 2B#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Ti50C7FA04
Hunter Dickinson did a job today, that is all.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/kemObCyG1p— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 26, 2021
Franz Wagner did Franz Wagner things with 13 second half points.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/zJQQGvmTxy— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 26, 2021
The Wolverines are here to stay 〽️@umichbball picks up their 2nd-straight Top 10 win after a dominant performance against No. 9 Iowa pic.twitter.com/H2GhlS9VuZ— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 26, 2021
Dominant performance in the 2nd Half! This team is fun to watch!!— Spike Albrecht (@SpikeAlbrecht) February 26, 2021
BIG BLUE LEAVING NO DOUBT 〽— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 26, 2021
Michigan DOMINATES No. 9 Iowa in a top-10 battle! pic.twitter.com/ggo0uRaYE2
Final box score from Michigan's big win tonight: pic.twitter.com/cL6ErHaMPo— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 26, 2021
22-point victory over No. 9 Iowa.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 26, 2021
17-1 record.
"We need to start talking about @umichbball with Baylor and Gonzaga." pic.twitter.com/B4TjpCpx5S
17-1 Baby!!!! pic.twitter.com/K09IMRSrAl— Jenine Howard (@J9Howard) February 26, 2021
Hunter Dickinson played one-on-one against Luka Garza this summer and was only able to beat him one time. Tonight, he outplayed his friend when it mattered. Leaves the floor after scoring 14 points and gives strength coach Jon Sanderson a big hug.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 26, 2021
17-1 and 12-1 in the B1G! W! pic.twitter.com/XNqbQp3S02— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) February 26, 2021
This team is special. #GoBlue #Hail pic.twitter.com/X5VWS2VF6r— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) February 26, 2021
REMINDER:— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) February 26, 2021
IT’S GREAT
TO BE
A MICHIGAN WOLVERINE 〽️🔥🗣
Just dialing up a WIN! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/0NLIcZFYLi— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) February 26, 2021
Juwan Howard. The Fab Vibe.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 26, 2021
IT'S GAMEDAY!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 25, 2021
🆚: No. 9 Iowa
📍: Ann Arbor, Mich.
🏟: Crisler Center
🕖: 7 p.m.
📑: https://t.co/3JEh7LJOef
📊: https://t.co/p9kpnsTMlP
📻: https://t.co/PKfWk8Y6lk
📺: https://t.co/aLNKozkDMY
🏠: https://t.co/qVxyGa21rI#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Y5lLk2yOj0
Here’s our latest Rage Page ahead of our matchup with Iowa! Give it a read, and #LetsRage! 〽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/NiKN3loR0r— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) February 25, 2021
GAMEDAY 〽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/OWpQoldT5y— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) February 25, 2021
Gameday! Michigan is a five-point home favorite over No. 9 Iowa. The Hawkeyes push the pace and are the country's top offensive team but have been d'ing up as of late. Over/under set at 155.5— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 25, 2021
Thoughts?
___________ is your pick for B1G FOY?@H_Dickinson24 is the clear leader, and @tsnmike breaks down the big's importance to No. 3 @umichbball. pic.twitter.com/MIT4z2uTDq— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 25, 2021
Title Favorites:— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 25, 2021
1️⃣ Gonzaga
2️⃣ Michigan
3️⃣ Baylor@TheAndyKatz explains why @UMichBBall has jumped Baylor in his latest CBB Tier Rankings 👀📈 pic.twitter.com/lA2Zr7ghCI
"We miss not having you around in the league."— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 25, 2021
Who said old rivals can't be friends? @JohnBeilein delivers more wholesome content talking ball with @ChrisHoltmann of @OhioStateHoops. 🤝
Full 𝙃𝙪𝙙𝙙𝙡𝙚 𝙐𝙥 interview ➡️ https://t.co/dpGSaAh9Kt pic.twitter.com/ZdNqTkkgaQ
Jim Harbaugh on @CoachMo15: "As co-coordinator, coaching the secondary. There's emphasis in all phases, run and pass, but especially coordinating the back end — the corners, safeties and nickels, and how that relates to the back end. It's going well. Mo is a great communicator."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 25, 2021
Jim Harbaugh on transfers: "There's been a trend in college football that way. It's been increasing every year, going into the portal. And now it looks like the one-time transfer is close. It's something that players are investigating looking into."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 25, 2021
#wallpaperwednesday for the 〽️ sneaker heads! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/DfvoKccwXB— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) February 24, 2021
Excited to see Maurice Linguist coach the secondary. #GoBlue #JustWin https://t.co/tNoaLTLuIE— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) February 25, 2021
Sunday @3pm tune in ✌🏽〽️🌰?— Wílł Jøhnšoñ (@Willj1228) February 25, 2021
Senior @JalenMassey1 has been a student manager for @umichbball for more than two years. Learn how Massey and his colleagues help the players and coaching staff on and off the court. https://t.co/sAHNM5JcuK— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) February 25, 2021
🏆 #B1GHockey Tournament News ⤵️— Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) February 25, 2021
📅 Dates changed to March 14-16
📺 All six games will be carried live on @BigTenNetwork
📍 @NDCFIA
📰 ➡️ https://t.co/fg3mB0p6Kh pic.twitter.com/7kZ47tPRiW
Tik-tak-toe and into the back of the net thanks to Kyle Connor!— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) February 26, 2021
🚨:@KyleConnor18
🍎:Paul Stastny
🍏:@NikolajEhlers24
3-2 MTL | #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/zBDyRVbj4H
It's #gameday at Iowa!— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 25, 2021
📺: Big Ten Network
📻 (WTKA 1050): https://t.co/yJ8La6mqpJ
📊: https://t.co/ijsKrxSoPv
Hail From Home: https://t.co/jhD6Alk9ve#goblue pic.twitter.com/yDXIgZu2mR
Day 3. #GoBlue— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) February 25, 2021
SWIMMING
📊 https://t.co/dbvvvshmRj
📱 Meet Mobile
💻 https://t.co/iwZeGztD2o (Prelims)
💻 https://t.co/puYKSVw4fb (Finals)
DIVING
📊 https://t.co/zspiPBbJKY
💻 https://t.co/vwqzKbA7Bn (Prelims)
💻 https://t.co/ehr83gxlAb (Finals) pic.twitter.com/PMnB5bMVaV
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Handles Iowa, 79-57, Behind big Second Half
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React to Iowa win
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: A Pre-Banner Night
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: A new Trophy Game for Michigan Football
• Tom Kakert, HawkeyeReport: McCaffery on the Loss to the Wolverines
