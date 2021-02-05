The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 5
Tweets of the day
BREAKING: Sources tell me that the Men’s Big Ten Basketball Tournament will move from Chicago to Indianapolis next month. I’m also told these games are expected to be played at Lucas Oil Stadium. @WISH_TV— Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) February 4, 2021
We have announced the season ticket renewal and preferred seat contribution plan for the upcoming 2021 football season. 〽️🔵— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 4, 2021
We’re building something special in Ann Arbor! I believe in our players, coaches, and University 〽️〽️— Mike Macdonald (@MikeMacUM) February 4, 2021
Big Ike X Big Blue 〽️!! pic.twitter.com/ScJNVSEWZL— Ike (@Ikeiwunnah) February 4, 2021
Coach Harbaugh looking at Coach Mo killing it with the recruiting right now ! pic.twitter.com/CgDOwrMRzN— BluePrint Jay (@BluePrintJay) February 5, 2021
Got a #SuperBowl you need to win? Need someone to win a distance race?— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) February 4, 2021
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: “Tom Brady has shown he’s probably the greatest player to ever play the game. ... Everyone just plays better around him.”— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 4, 2021
Looking ahead to 2022 National Signing Day: Could this be the most talent Midwest class in a decade? That and more .... https://t.co/xTY5ShFaOr— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) February 4, 2021
This Friday-Sunday, Life Members of the Alumni Association can get 20% off at @TheMDen thanks to #GoBlueRewards. https://t.co/U6NJeNExTO— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) February 4, 2021
U-M assistant professor Ian Shin discusses his experience on "Jeopardy!" and shares his story on how immigrating to the U.S. inspired him to pursue a career in Asian American history and immigration: https://t.co/E7YfBlrCL7 pic.twitter.com/RERaq39Wna— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) February 4, 2021
Get after it💯. pic.twitter.com/PGLFVKrouG— Rod moore 4⭐️ 1️⃣0️⃣ (@Rodmoorejr) February 5, 2021
it is VERY good to see you Carl pic.twitter.com/Cr7Vcs8xF2— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 5, 2021
From Inside Michigan Basketball, @KBA_GoBlue talks about what has made this year's team so special.#goblue pic.twitter.com/cD3GdUpmIx— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 4, 2021
.@nazhillmon made the top 10 list for the @Hoophall and @WBCA1981 Katrina McClain Award, given to the nation's top power forward.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 4, 2021
🚨🚨🚨S C H E D U L E (Pt. 1) 🚨🚨🚨— Michigan Men's Lacrosse (@UMichLacrosse) February 4, 2021
Happy Thursday! We’ve got a 2021 schedule for you!— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) February 4, 2021
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Finishes With a top two Class in the Big Ten for the 15th Time in 20 Years
• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Football's big Signing day, Basketball's Return to Play
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Podcast: Recapping a Huge Signing day for Michigan
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: New FutureCast Pick in for Michigan
• Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: National Signing day: Winners and Losers
