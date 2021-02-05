 The Michigan Wolverines' 2021 football recruiting class finished No. 9 in the country.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 5

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"We’re building something special in Ann Arbor! I believe in our players, coaches, and University."
— New Michigan co-defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald on Twitter yesterday evening
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Finishes With a top two Class in the Big Ten for the 15th Time in 20 Years

• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Football's big Signing day, Basketball's Return to Play

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Podcast: Recapping a Huge Signing day for Michigan

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: New FutureCast Pick in for Michigan

• Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: National Signing day: Winners and Losers

---

