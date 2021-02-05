Got a #SuperBowl you need to win? Need someone to win a distance race?



You can't go wrong with a Tom Brady from @UMich.



Here's how our @tdbrady15 stacks up against that other @TomBrady



From the @NCAA: https://t.co/3qUXSKo0Jk#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/j4AkAQNgOW