 The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be Sunday night at home against Northwestern.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 2

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"One year today, Michigan had a halftime lead over Alabama."
— The Maize & Blue Nation Twitter Account on Friday evening, recalling how Michigan held a 16-14 lead over Alabama in last year's Citrus Bowl. The Crimson Tide blew out Notre Dame in Friday's Rose Bowl, 31-14.
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Hunter Dickinson Gets Last Laugh in Return Trip to Maryland

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Especially Inspired Wolverines Take Down Maryland

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football ITF Extra: 'The Meeting,' Coordinators and More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football ITF Extra: Is Monday the day?

• Brad Rudner, MGoBlue: Big Ten Announces 2021 Swimming and Diving Schedule

