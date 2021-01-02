The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 2
Tweets of the day
RT if your team is starting the new year undefeated 🙌💯 pic.twitter.com/HiIf0iEfnf— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 1, 2021
January 1, 2021
A couple other @UMichFootball #OTDs celebrating a milestone anniversary:— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 1, 2021
1/1/86 - @CoachJim4UM leads Michigan to 1986 Fiesta Bowl win.
1/1/01 - @A_Train3235 breaks school record in 2001 Citrus Bowl win. https://t.co/QVtcNtyUeE
One year today, Michigan had a halftime lead over Alabama.— Maize & Blue Nation (@MaizeBlueNation) January 1, 2021
Don’t @ me 😎
Happy New Year to all you Wolverines!— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) January 1, 2021
May each and every one of you have a terrific 2021. #HappyNewYear | #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/toJXf5yDkb
This is stunning. Notre Dame hasn’t lost a game this badly in almost two weeks.— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 1, 2021
JON O'NEILL IS REFFING A PLAYOFF GAME?!? This system is truly broken— Faux Craig Ross (@FauxCraig) January 1, 2021
In honor of the Winter Classic, typically held today, show us your outdoor rink this year. Reply with a photo. #ODR pic.twitter.com/tiRmQWIgjA— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 1, 2021
World Juniors Update: USA Beats Sweden, Clinches Top Spot in Group Bhttps://t.co/SdLyBQftDw pic.twitter.com/7Jbi6VoJDU— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 1, 2021
👋🏻 Dylan Larkin https://t.co/Rb7DXJjmkz— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 1, 2021
Start the New Year right🎁#Top10 pic.twitter.com/RikNUcSD7t— Dillon Tatum (@PrimeTimeDill) January 1, 2021
2021 is here!!— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 1, 2021
Happy New Year!#goblue pic.twitter.com/Pom7JYP7Sk
Ringing in the New Year. #CKWC #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/MarnCvugtT— Cliff Keen WC (@CliffKeenWC) January 1, 2021
Michigan a top school for 2022 OL Andre Roye out of national powerhouse St. Frances #GoBlue https://t.co/UWrCkgbJYH— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 1, 2021
Michigan a top school for 2022 in-state OL Kamarii Landers #GoBlue https://t.co/NSl5UiDOqx— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 1, 2021
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Hunter Dickinson Gets Last Laugh in Return Trip to Maryland
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Especially Inspired Wolverines Take Down Maryland
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football ITF Extra: 'The Meeting,' Coordinators and More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football ITF Extra: Is Monday the day?
• Brad Rudner, MGoBlue: Big Ten Announces 2021 Swimming and Diving Schedule
