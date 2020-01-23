News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 23

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"There's not going to be any doubt in that locker room. We will not lose trust in one another. There is a lot of season to be played. You learn from games like this."
— Juwan Howard, in a Tweet after the PSU loss

Headlines of the day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Fab Five: Takeaways From Michigan's Loss To PSU

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Howard Struggling To Find Answers For Reeling U-M

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Players Admit U-M Has To 'Talk More, Communicate On Defense'

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan Checks In On USC DT Commit, Others Out West

Eric Bossi, Rivals: Bossi's Best: All-Hoop Hall Classic

---

