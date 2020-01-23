The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 23
Tweets of the day
There's not going to be any doubt in that locker room. We will not lose trust in one another. There is a lot of season to be played. You learn from games like this.#GoBlue #〽️Family pic.twitter.com/DlSAXkMXxf— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) January 23, 2020
Detroit Youth Choir. #dabombdiggity pic.twitter.com/CAiC7thGjn— Colleen (@IrishCmgi) January 23, 2020
Detroit Youth Choir #sodamngood pic.twitter.com/UsNfYTtIFP— Colleen (@IrishCmgi) January 23, 2020
Blessed to have the Detroit Youth Choir perform at our game tonight. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cBBIkTWLxD— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) January 23, 2020
Thanks to the Detroit Youth Choir for delivering our National Anthem before tonight's game.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 23, 2020
What a performance! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ikgYVvU0w8
.@Trilllroman 😎 #GOBLUE 〽️ pic.twitter.com/O611QOTSNe— Eli (@CommonVisuals) January 22, 2020
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh was in Virginia tonight for an in-home visit with 2020 tight end signee Matt Hibner (@MatthewHibner) and his fam #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cOfMzlDUBk— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 23, 2020
Always nice when Michigan comes out to Cali for a change 〽️ #RecruitingSeason @TankWright @CoachNua pic.twitter.com/1ufeXsannV— Connor Stalions (@CPStalions) January 22, 2020
Michigan’s Josh Uche locking down Purdue’s Brycen Hopkins🔒 pic.twitter.com/Zk3Iwr9t78— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 22, 2020
Extremely excited to receive an offer from the University Of Michigan!〽️ #GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/M6htO8DfcQ— Daylen Everette (@DaylenEverette) January 22, 2020
Are you a @UMich student and interested in playing for Michigan Football?— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 22, 2020
We will hold an open registration on Thursday, January 30 for those who wish to be considered for a spot on next year's team. #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/5Jst4arXow
The Detroit Youth Choir @DycOfficial does it again. Absolutely fantastic performance for the National Anthem and at halftime of @umichbball vs. @PennStateMBB— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 23, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Fab Five: Takeaways From Michigan's Loss To PSU
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Howard Struggling To Find Answers For Reeling U-M
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Players Admit U-M Has To 'Talk More, Communicate On Defense'
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan Checks In On USC DT Commit, Others Out West
---
