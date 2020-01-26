The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 26
Tweets of the day
DeJulius on Isaiah Livers: “Isaiah’s got a bright future. He put everything on the line to come back. ... I know he’s in a dark place right now. It’s our job to pick him up.”— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) January 25, 2020
DeJulius choked up when he talked about seeing Livers go down again.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood on Isaiah Livers: “He’s probably one of the best pro prospects in our league.”— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) January 25, 2020
@umichbball David DeJulius difficult holding back the tears about how bad he feel for "our brother" Isaiah Livers.— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) January 25, 2020
Juwan Howard sharing his "emotions of the moment" when Isaiah Livers reaggravated his groin injury at the 15 min mark of the second half in the 64-62 @umichbball setback to Illinois https://t.co/5WNdkHSrfg pic.twitter.com/axZxKoG1q1— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) January 25, 2020
Michigan didn’t play well, but was still right there. Missed free throws and a Teske miss at the rim are to blame for not closing out. Wolverines have now lost 8 of their last 12 games, and Livers’ status is back in question.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 25, 2020
Thank you to the @seniorbowl for allowing me to compete with the best in the country for a week as well as interact with all the NFL teams. Great experience and also made some really good friends along the way. Thank you ! @JimNagy_SB— Josh Uche (@_Uche35) January 26, 2020
Thank you @JimNagy_SB for the huge opportunity to be able to represent my last name at the @seniorbowl ! You’re appreciated by me and my family ❤️ #GoBlue— "Hit-Man" (@KhalekeHudson) January 26, 2020
I was excited what can I say 🤷♂️ https://t.co/R8ILwLf0aq— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) January 25, 2020
My first time checking out @umichhockey live. Yost is a gem. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KLeQbcAqmV— Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) January 26, 2020
Blessed and Grateful to receive a offer from @UMichFootball ! Big thanks @CoachJim4UM @JayHarbaugh @Coach_Gattis @T7_Jones @UM_FballRecruit @GMSDAthletics pic.twitter.com/vNDQ7fbJ7j— Nicholas Singleton (@Nichola14110718) January 26, 2020
#AGTG !! 😳WoW Beyond blessed and humbled to receive an offer from THE University of Michigan !!〽️💙 #GoBlue🔵 #Hail #LandOfWatson pic.twitter.com/DezxEzRruu— Landyn Watson (@landynwatson) January 25, 2020
2022 Michigan target Xavier Townsend (@xtowns07) keeps making plays #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/DKzMIDmxt5— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 25, 2020
2021 New Jersey DB Alijah Clark (@cinco_agent) with the stop. Michigan offered last month. #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/yEwx3skGJH— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 25, 2020
Four-star 2021 New Jersey CB Darian Chestnut (@ballgame_duce) in coverage. Michigan offered last month. #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/riA4igrCGg— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 25, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Instant Recap: Wolverines Lose Livers Again, Fade Late
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wolverines' Season on the Brink After Home Loss to Illinois
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Takeaways From Michigan's Loss to Illinois
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Shea Patterson Throws for 131 Yards, one TD and a Pick in Today's Senior Bowl
• John Supinie, Orange and Blue News: Illini Guard Ayo Dosonmu Adds Another Dagger to his Growing Resume
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook