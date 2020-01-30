The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 30
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan at Nebraska
Sport: Women's Gymnastics
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN2
Tweets of the day
It’s been a long time coming...〽️ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/YDZVsbaeNb— Cole Hussung (@ColeHussung) January 29, 2020
Last week on the road before the month long Dead Period. Planted flags so far in FL, TN, PA, MD. Visiting some great Coaches and players along the way. Ohio next, Go Blue— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) January 30, 2020
⚡️ “Michigan Picks Up A Much-Needed Win At Nebraska, Both Teams Honor Kobe”https://t.co/kGl37KxgrK— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 29, 2020
Hear from head coach @HannahNielsen7 as she previews the upcoming season with the Big Ten!#GoBlue 〽️— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) January 29, 2020
pic.twitter.com/mD1lpYLdvW
Extremely grateful for the offer from @UMichFootball and Coach @4Warinner! 〽️#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/Ku7pdK1aOg— Fisher Anderson (@FisherA_) January 29, 2020
Told y’all to get to know the name. This is new 2022 Michigan offer Germie Bernard. Explosive! #GoBlue https://t.co/JFXcBUTPg9— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 29, 2020
Jersey Girls 🔥. #GoBlue #jerseystrong https://t.co/HxXz64KNoA— Kim Barnes Arico (@KBA_GoBlue) January 29, 2020
January 30, 2020– Happy Birthday Anniversary Bump Elliott - https://t.co/tV6SHzE5dV pic.twitter.com/T9A8eTjHGI— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) January 30, 2020
Between his footwork and shot, Quinn Hughes is just the total package. pic.twitter.com/YVTuzRr9nj— NHL (@NHL) January 30, 2020
Blessed to say I have received (an) offer from the University of Michigan 🔵🟡@UMichFootball @CoachJim4UM @GregoryLenny @ChadSimmons_ @RecruitGeorgia @CoachEarl_ @247Sports pic.twitter.com/Mm6JKJfY8h— Travis Hunter (@TravisHunterJr) January 29, 2020
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rising 2022 ATH Dillon Tatum Recaps Michigan Visit
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Ranking Michigan Football's Best Three Position Units Heading Into 2020
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: Somebody Had To Step Up
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball: Thoughts On The Immediate Future, Shareer O'Neal & More
• Chris Peterson, GBM Wolverine: 3 Things We Learned In Win vs. Nebraska
