The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 30

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan at Nebraska

Sport: Women's Gymnastics

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“The visit was awesome. It’s the best I have had so far. The basketball game we watched was competitive and entertaining. I had my first photo shoot with the gear on. It was a great a experience.”
— 2022 ATH Dillon Tatum, talking about his Michigan visit over the weekend, in an interview with The Wolverine

Headlines of the day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rising 2022 ATH Dillon Tatum Recaps Michigan Visit

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Ranking Michigan Football's Best Three Position Units Heading Into 2020

John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: Somebody Had To Step Up

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball: Thoughts On The Immediate Future, Shareer O'Neal & More

Chris Peterson, GBM Wolverine: 3 Things We Learned In Win vs. Nebraska

---

