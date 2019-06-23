The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 23
Tweets of the Day:
And of course, Coach.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 22, 2019
🎥 @ErikBakich pic.twitter.com/ygP1jzsm0l
#NewCoverPhoto pic.twitter.com/9MtBj2KadY— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 22, 2019
Getting a lift in today with the best strength guy in ⚾️ — @colesy16 pic.twitter.com/B8VJ3WF39s— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 22, 2019
6th step: Break it down. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5AzkoTF3z4— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 22, 2019
Thoughts from members of #Team153 after yesterday’s BIG win:— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 22, 2019
🎥 @KaptinKauf17 pic.twitter.com/X3uH2SqgRM
Team 153. pic.twitter.com/UwaFAzDN1T— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 23, 2019
A night they’ll never forget. #ProBlue x #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/kZ7EysmgkD— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) June 22, 2019
With the 205th pick in the 2019 #NHLDraft, the @NYRangers select incoming freshman @eric_ciccolini!#ProBlue pic.twitter.com/QX6rR5viq7— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) June 22, 2019
The Wolverines have played before 100,000-plus fans for a record 286 straight home games, a streak that extends back to Nov. 8, 1975.#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/sdxVfywi3H— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 22, 2019
The Wolverines are headed to the College World Series Finals!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 22, 2019
Check out the post game report from @umichbaseball's 15-3 win against Texas Tech ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CoHryQCN7w
#OTD in 1957 @umichtennis captured their first NCAA title!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) June 22, 2019
The Wolverines were led by All-American Barry MacKay, who also won U-M's first singles national championship that season.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GENj7O3WWR
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Baseball: Wolverines Peaking, Will Face Vandy With No Fear
• Brandon Brown, Five Official Visitors Likely To Commit To Michigan
• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News:'Where am I going?' Michigan baseball's Erik Bakich, sights set on title, says he's staying put
• Detroit Free Press: Michigan target Franz Wagner to decide on future: College hoops or Germany
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook