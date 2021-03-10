 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 10
"It’s good for you in the long run to get pruned. You grow back stronger — without question — you grow back stronger. Remember, we lost to an 0-13 Penn State team before we made the run to the national championship game [in 2013]. There’s certain turning points in your season that, many times, come from a loss — not necessarily a win."
— Former Michigan head coach John Beilein, discussing how U-M's late-season losses can be turned into a positive, when appearing on 1050AM WTKA's The M Zone

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan's Juwan Howard Named Sporting News National Coach Of The Year

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: John Beilein: Michigan Can Use Late-Season Losses As 'Education'

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: It Turns Out The Big Ten Title Mattered To Illinois After All

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Manuel Discusses Howard & Harbaugh, U-M's Football & Basketball Programs

Cody Stavenhagen, The Athletic: ‘Out of the blue’: The forces that led Brandon Inge to Michigan

