TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 10

"It’s good for you in the long run to get pruned. You grow back stronger — without question — you grow back stronger. Remember, we lost to an 0-13 Penn State team before we made the run to the national championship game [in 2013]. There’s certain turning points in your season that, many times, come from a loss — not necessarily a win."

— Former Michigan head coach John Beilein, discussing how U-M's late-season losses can be turned into a positive, when appearing on 1050AM WTKA's The M Zone