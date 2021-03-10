TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 10

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 10
Tweets Of The Day
The one and only Big Ten champs 〽️🏀— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 10, 2021
📸: @umichbball pic.twitter.com/Xp4IwaqYQE
We got a little something after practice today ... 🏆 We hear @them_den has some of the swag!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/d1t0r3oNUe— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 9, 2021
Okay. Okay. One pose then get to the @CampSanderson post practice ... our work is never done!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/emAaWB6ff4— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 9, 2021
Congrats to incoming signees Caleb Houstan (second team) & Mousa Diabate (honorable mention) after they were named 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith High School All-Americans!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/fbonH9npTm— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 9, 2021
Michigan's Big Ten Honors— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 9, 2021
Coach of the Year: Juwan Howard
Frosh of the Year: Hunter Dickinson
1st Team All-B1G: Dickinson (media)
2nd Team: Dickinson (coaches), Isaiah Livers (coaches & media), Franz Wagner (coaches)
3rd Team: Wagner (media)
Sportsmanship: Austin Davis
Hunter Dickinson ‘20 named Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Year! @DeMathaHoops pic.twitter.com/YcAiNZC9OQ— DeMathaHighSchool (@DeMathaCatholic) March 9, 2021
Congratulations to scrappy, overlooked Gonzaga for rallying past BYU. Nice little effort. For the record, BYU would finish behind Rutgers in the Big Ten, and maybe behind Minnesota.— Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) March 10, 2021
I know it’s not about individual accolades BUT how is not one player from the best defensive team on the All Defensive Team?— Elizabeth Jeffries (@eliz_martelli) March 9, 2021
March 9, 2021
Congratulations to 5x @NBAAllStar and ’93-’94 @NBA rookie of the year #21HoopClass finalist Chris Webber. pic.twitter.com/DaTrSJPOQp— Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) March 9, 2021
Defensive Jeopardy! @CoachD_Roney on the 🎤! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/NKrw7cGdcF— Coach Oz (@CoachRyanOsborn) March 9, 2021
Warde Manuel on Jim Harbaugh/football: "Given the contract, obviously I am willing to be patient. But he and I understand that we need to win. This is Michigan, nobody wants to win more than Jim and football and me overall. We want success.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 9, 2021
Warde Manuel on Juwan Howard: "I have been so pleased with what he has done, how he's gone about it, how he's connected with his staff and the student-athletes, the performance."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 9, 2021
Five-star Michigan CB commit Will Johnson (@Willj1228) is as advertised. Completely shut down his side of the field for @SMSBFootball over the weekend. Will make an immediate impact in Ann Arbor. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/QcqiDyfnRm— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 9, 2021
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan's Juwan Howard Named Sporting News National Coach Of The Year
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: John Beilein: Michigan Can Use Late-Season Losses As 'Education'
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: It Turns Out The Big Ten Title Mattered To Illinois After All
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Manuel Discusses Howard & Harbaugh, U-M's Football & Basketball Programs
• Cody Stavenhagen, The Athletic: ‘Out of the blue’: The forces that led Brandon Inge to Michigan
