 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will play Maryland today.
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-12 06:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 12

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Maryland vs. Michigan (in Indianapolis)

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 11:30 AM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Cade is finally taking a more commanding role. It’s different when you think you have the starting job and command of the offense, because you then take more pride in it. I love how poised Cade is and the decisions he makes.”
— Redshirt junior right tackle Andrew Stueber, discussing redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara
Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Big Ten Tournament Preview: Michigan's Path to Another Championship

• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Michigan Basketball and the Postseason, Spring Football and More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Audio: Balas Talks Big Ten Tourney on Huge Show

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: John Beilein Sees Great Potential for Michigan, Big Ten in NCAA Tournament

• Scott Greene, Terrapin Sports Report: Instant Analysis: Maryland 68, Michigan State 57

{{ article.author_name }}