The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 12
Michigan on TV
What: Maryland vs. Michigan (in Indianapolis)
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 11:30 AM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
Next stop ➡️ Indy! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/eW3pW6GcFY— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 11, 2021
MSU trying hard to duck Michigan— B1G Champ Maize Talk (@MaizeTalk) March 11, 2021
Early predictions on tomorrow's Michigan/Maryland matchup?— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 11, 2021
🤷🏻♂️ 〽️🔛🔝 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/HCUsRCYzlX— Coach Oz (@CoachRyanOsborn) March 12, 2021
🏆 @TheAndyKatz's Second Team All-Americans:— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 11, 2021
🏀 Evan Mobley
🏀 Hunter Dickinson
🏀 Kofi Cockburn
🏀 Drew Timme
🏀 Moses Moody
Hear more on the #MM365 pod:
🎧 https://t.co/wMElKGk0aJ pic.twitter.com/jky9AmC13E
When preparation meets opportunity 👇👇💥💥 https://t.co/Y8A8mCb1Z7— Spike Albrecht (@SpikeAlbrecht) March 11, 2021
Let’s hear some predictions for today’s slate of B1G games ⬇️— Maize Rage - B1G Champs 🏆 (@MaizeRageUM) March 11, 2021
Are you ready for day 2? Who do you predict is moving on in the #B1GTourney?— Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) March 11, 2021
March is On and it's going to be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/c45tgWfRNy
SO. MUCH. BASKETBALL. 🙌— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 11, 2021
Which game are you most excited for today? pic.twitter.com/nfBcvspc2J
Selection committee seeing Duke finish the ACC tournament undefeated pic.twitter.com/5vxW2KURvW— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 11, 2021
GOOD LUCK @umichbball @umichwbball in the @bigten tournaments this week! 〽️ 🏀— Michigan Marching & Athletic Bands (@umichband) March 11, 2021
We'll be cheering on the maize and blue from home in Ann Arbor! #GoBlue
💙, the Michigan Basketball Band pic.twitter.com/jyfpAdNbNW
Get to Know the Papadopoulos Family Director of Athletic Training for Football @pdjohnsatc as we celebrate National Athletic Training Month#GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/ckuKJAxUfU— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 11, 2021
Breaking down the transfer commitment of former Penn State LB Lance Dixon to #WVU including his fit and overall skill set https://t.co/04IvHNkdNT— Keenan Cummings (@rivalskeenan) March 11, 2021
Discuss on The Blue Lot: https://t.co/ZKGxTfBeMp pic.twitter.com/Erev6i8z4b
We love our family! We hail from more than 20 states/ countries & diverse backgrounds & come together to represent this great university. #Team155 #GoBlue 〽️ https://t.co/VUJJB5bNJq— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 11, 2021
Wait ... there's more#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/Gdugnasyda— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 11, 2021
The nation's rookie points leader, the points leader among defensemen & a World Junior gold medalist make up the #B1GHockey Freshman of the Year finalists:— Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) March 11, 2021
🏆 Thomas Bordeleau, @umichhockey
🏆 Owen Power, @umichhockey
🏆 Brock Faber, @GopherHockey
📰 ➡️ https://t.co/Ge4UWInIm5 pic.twitter.com/jA66FDHFy1
A gold-medal winner, a freshman standout and a Badger captain make up the group of #B1GHockey Defensive Player of the Year finalists:— Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) March 11, 2021
🏆 Cam York, @umichhockey
🏆 Brock Faber, @GopherHockey
🏆 Ty Emberson, @BadgerMHockey
📰 ➡️ https://t.co/Ge4UWInIm5 pic.twitter.com/bhImwPTCS4
Congrats to Jake Slaker on his first goal in the AHL! #ProBlue https://t.co/LckS6vJQmT— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 11, 2021
Heartbreaking loss. #goblue pic.twitter.com/bbChFcHHCb— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) March 11, 2021
〽️🏀 Naz is built different 😤😤😤 @umichwbball @MaizeRageUM #goblue pic.twitter.com/Ghv0HotSpz— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) March 11, 2021
It's #B1GTourney #gameday!— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 11, 2021
📺: FS2
📻 (WTKA 1050 AM): https://t.co/Em6QHnKLd6
📊: https://t.co/y7sBG3YL0p
Hail From Home: https://t.co/jhD6Alk9ve#goblue pic.twitter.com/NlywqrlQhJ
🏆 #B1GTourney TUNE IN 🏆— Big Ten Women's Hoops (@B1Gwbball) March 11, 2021
🏀 #B1GWBBall 🏀
No. 4 @umichwbball 🆚 No. 5 @nuwbball
📅 Thursday, March 11
⏰ Tip Off 25 min. after Game 6 ending
📺 FS2
👥 Roster Card: https://t.co/zWUvGQPnuD pic.twitter.com/pQWV5oEywd
.@umichwbball opens #B1GTourney play this afternoon against Northwestern. Let's #GoBlue! https://t.co/6FLfkLzlD4— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) March 11, 2021
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Big Ten Tournament Preview: Michigan's Path to Another Championship
• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Michigan Basketball and the Postseason, Spring Football and More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Audio: Balas Talks Big Ten Tourney on Huge Show
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: John Beilein Sees Great Potential for Michigan, Big Ten in NCAA Tournament
• Scott Greene, Terrapin Sports Report: Instant Analysis: Maryland 68, Michigan State 57
---
