TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 16

Special thanks to one of the greatest to ever do it @PatrickWillis52 for coming onto a zoom call with our @UMichFootball Linebackers! 🐐 @CoachJim4UM @MikeMacUM @CoachRyanOsborn @CoachGCoxSTS @coachd_roney pic.twitter.com/Jvn9RV534m— George Helow (@GeorgeHelow) March 15, 2021
We need to give a #GoBlue to this fella!#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/P4eMZ1LgAt— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 15, 2021
I remain optimistic that Isaiah Livers will play again for Michigan.— Tim McCormick (@TimMcCormick40) March 15, 2021
He played vs Maryland & moved fairly well under the circumstances.
The medical staff has already worked a minor miracle to get Eli Brooks back.
Isaiah has 14 full days of treatment/rest until the Sweet 16.
Here we gooooo.....shoutout to all the video coordinators, GA’s, mgrs coding games right now. @UmichBballMGRs you are the best!!!#MarchMadness— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) March 14, 2021
Can someone feed my guy @H_Dickinson24. Guys 7’1 eating wet eggs pic.twitter.com/YZjy3Q6uVp— Marty Mush (@martymush) March 15, 2021
Keep hanging those banners ! Good luck to @JuwanHoward and @umichbball as they embrace another March Madness opportunity at Michigan. https://t.co/hgm6IbLhSt— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) March 15, 2021
Highest seed in program history...let's go dancing!— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 15, 2021
6⃣
Let the madness begin!#goblue #ncaaw pic.twitter.com/KnAZE6VwU0
Weird to say ... sure is nice to get our for a walk with your friends!#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/zDh3cu3Wjj— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 15, 2021
Guess what?— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 15, 2021
We are good to go!
Now ... let the fun begin. #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/vSYW0p0Olc
I see you @tracywolfson with the Michigan paraphernalia on that bookcase 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ZE0dFWEGlc— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 15, 2021
Michigan basketball’s first round of PCR testing came back with all negative results (which is a good thing!!).— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 15, 2021
They are quarantined in their rooms awaiting results for their second tests, and should practice tonight if all goes well, per a team spokesman.
Headlines Of The Day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Loaded Michigan Recruiting Scoop From Pylon Atlanta
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: What Boxes Does Isaiah Livers Need To Check Before Returning To The Court?
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Regular-Season Titles, National Champs & The Correlation In Recent History
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Kenny Smith, Wally Szczerbiak Weigh In On Juwan Howard, Michigan's Ceiling
• Seth Davis, The Athletic: Indiana basketball coaching candidates: John Beilein, Chris Beard and Porter Moser are among the names to watch
