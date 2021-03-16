 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 16
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-16 06:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 16

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"Keep hanging those banners ! Good luck to @JuwanHoward and @umichbball as they embrace another March Madness opportunity at Michigan."
— Former Michigan head coach John Beilein on Twitter
Headlines Of The Day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Loaded Michigan Recruiting Scoop From Pylon Atlanta

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: What Boxes Does Isaiah Livers Need To Check Before Returning To The Court?

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Regular-Season Titles, National Champs & The Correlation In Recent History

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Kenny Smith, Wally Szczerbiak Weigh In On Juwan Howard, Michigan's Ceiling

Seth Davis, The Athletic: Indiana basketball coaching candidates: John Beilein, Chris Beard and Porter Moser are among the names to watch

---

