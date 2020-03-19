Columbia grad transfer Mike Smith tells me he's receiving interest from Arizona and Michigan. Immediately eligible. Averaged 22.8 PPG last season.

Beilein said this last year after losing to Michigan State in the B1G Tourney title game and it’s still one of my favorite quotes from him. pic.twitter.com/HqMgoQnF6J

This just NEVER gets old! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Mkqp5tleIE

. @KBA_GoBlue talked about how special the 2019-20 team was and how important it is to flatten the curve. Podcast: https://t.co/oWywW9d8nD #goblue pic.twitter.com/7G8a9IzPwh

"He has an overdose of swag!" @umichbball head coach John Beilein on Jordan Poole hitting the game-winner to send the Wolverines to the #Sweet16 ! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/uYU1qTagu1

VERY Blessed to say that I’ve received another offer from the University of Michigan!🟡🔵 #GoBlue ! #LLQ pic.twitter.com/uVoEYBDFr0

“It’s very appealing because you know he's played at the highest level and is teaching you from experience. It's a really big deal that he had that helmet on his head.”

