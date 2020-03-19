The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 19
Tweets of the day
Columbia grad transfer Mike Smith tells me he's receiving interest from Arizona and Michigan. Immediately eligible.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 18, 2020
Averaged 22.8 PPG last season.
Beilein said this last year after losing to Michigan State in the B1G Tourney title game and it’s still one of my favorite quotes from him. pic.twitter.com/HqMgoQnF6J— Jay Sarkar (@ByJaySarkar) March 18, 2020
This just NEVER gets old!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Mkqp5tleIE— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 18, 2020
Never. https://t.co/jYGoFhrFdV— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 18, 2020
.@KBA_GoBlue talked about how special the 2019-20 team was and how important it is to flatten the curve.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 18, 2020
Podcast: https://t.co/oWywW9d8nD#goblue pic.twitter.com/7G8a9IzPwh
"He has an overdose of swag!"@umichbball head coach John Beilein on Jordan Poole hitting the game-winner to send the Wolverines to the #Sweet16!#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/uYU1qTagu1— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 18, 2018
VERY Blessed to say that I’ve received another offer from the University of Michigan!🟡🔵 #GoBlue! #LLQ pic.twitter.com/uVoEYBDFr0— Rod moore 🌟 1️⃣0️⃣ (@Rodmoorejr) March 18, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Josh Christopher, Grad Transfers & More
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: U-M's Point Guard Situation Next Season: Brooks, DeJulius … And A Newcomer?
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan DL Recruiting Nuggets
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Carol Hutchins On Season Cancellation, Potential Extra Year Of Eligibility
• Jack Cote, GBM Wolverine: Tom Brady’s departure from Pats will impact Michigan football fans
