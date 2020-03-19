News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 19

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“It’s very appealing because you know he's played at the highest level and is teaching you from experience. It's a really big deal that he had that helmet on his head.”
— 2022 Georgia QB MJ Morris, who holds a Michigan offer

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Josh Christopher, Grad Transfers & More

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: U-M's Point Guard Situation Next Season: Brooks, DeJulius … And A Newcomer?

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan DL Recruiting Nuggets

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Carol Hutchins On Season Cancellation, Potential Extra Year Of Eligibility

Jack Cote, GBM Wolverine: Tom Brady’s departure from Pats will impact Michigan football fans

