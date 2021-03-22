The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 22
Michigan on TV
What: LSU vs. Michigan
Sport: Men's Basketball
When: 7:10 PM ET
Channel: CBS
Tweets of the day
Most important @umichbball player vs. LSU?@JessSettlesHoop thinks it's Hunter Dickinson, and here's why. pic.twitter.com/a3jscusk7K— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 22, 2021
College Basketball. Where the unexpected becomes the ordinary.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 22, 2021
THIS IS MARCH.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 22, 2021
https://t.co/HzeeQpOQ4E pic.twitter.com/W6gv2AYbch— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 22, 2021
Oral Roberts has officially ended Ohio State and Florida’s runs, a feat last accomplished by Urban Meyer’s health problems— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 22, 2021
THEEEEEE ORAL ROBERTS— Maize Talk (@MaizeTalk) March 22, 2021
Oral Roberts was the 4 seed in the Summit League Tournament.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 22, 2021
It is now in the Sweet 16.
Anarchy?
Nope. Just College Basketball.
2013: Florida Gulf Coast.— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 22, 2021
2021: Oral Roberts.
The only 15s to make the Sweet 16 in NCAA Tournament history. pic.twitter.com/gmDI4ZOZiR
Love this time of year! Hear from Jack Becker, Strauss Mann and Coach Pearson as Michigan is selected as a No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament.— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 22, 2021
"This is why you come to Michigan."#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/lz9tMX53rQ
#B1GHockey News ⤵️ @umichhockey is the No. 2 seed in the @NCAAIceHockey Fargo Regional and will face No. 2 seed Minnesota Duluth on ESPNU at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, March 26 at Scheels Arena.— Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) March 22, 2021
📰 ➡️ https://t.co/hafthXXcYs pic.twitter.com/y3iZK8ikmJ
MICHIGAN WINS!!!!!!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 21, 2021
OBERTOP GOES OPPO 2-RUN BLAST & WE WIN 8-7 with 8 runs in the 9th! LFG #NCAABaseball #GoBlue! pic.twitter.com/vQC3laFjli
WHAT A WIN!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 22, 2021
Stay tuned for highlights! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/27D5lMUJPF
Here's @PhilMartelli with analysis from today's win: https://t.co/Jh8PTxAbpc pic.twitter.com/KoKFmnNxma— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 22, 2021
Mood. #GoBlue #NCAABaseball pic.twitter.com/5UNPi2OwnS— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 22, 2021
Want to intern with Michigan Athletics?— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) March 21, 2021
Student Applications now open within:
- Creative Services
- Development
- Partnerships
(More areas to open at a later date)
APPLY NOW: https://t.co/hdUHOsEkDg pic.twitter.com/tuVl1gWvOr
Not quite ready to leave Texas.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 21, 2021
Moving on. #goblue #ncaaw pic.twitter.com/k51FHOQ3rI
What a win. #goblue #ncaaw pic.twitter.com/7fBJnNQQ17— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 21, 2021
Halftime. #goblue #ncaaw pic.twitter.com/ISF4xaEOMo— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 21, 2021
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Will Face a Tough (and Sketchy) Second Round Opponent
• Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Franz Wagner Preview LSU Game
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Franz Wagner Previews the Challenges LSU Will Present
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Insider Notes, Quotes From Five-Star DT Walter Nolen
• Kristy McNeil, MGoBlue: U-M Earns No. 2 Seed in NCAA Tournament, Will Open Against Minnesota Duluth
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook