Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Franz Wagner Preview Michigan-LSU Game
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and sophomore wing Franz Wagner previewed their squad's second-round NCAA Tournament game against LSU in a Sunday evening press conference.
The Wolverines and the Tigers are set to tip at 7:10 p.m. Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game will be broadcasted live on CBS.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Sophomore Franz Wagner
