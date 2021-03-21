INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and sophomore wing Franz Wagner previewed their squad's second-round NCAA Tournament game against LSU in a Sunday evening press conference.

The Wolverines and the Tigers are set to tip at 7:10 p.m. Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game will be broadcasted live on CBS.

