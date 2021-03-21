 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard, Franz Wagner Preview Michigan-LSU Game
Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Franz Wagner Preview Michigan-LSU Game

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and sophomore wing Franz Wagner previewed their squad's second-round NCAA Tournament game against LSU in a Sunday evening press conference.

The Wolverines and the Tigers are set to tip at 7:10 p.m. Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game will be broadcasted live on CBS.

Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Sophomore Franz Wagner

