Michigan scored over 1.2 points per possession on the afternoon and, to an outside set of eyes, appeared to cruise to victory. But the Wolverines wanted to do more than that playing in its second full game without Livers and with a tweaked rotation. That performance was a far cry away from some of the better ones this team has had this season.

We’ll start with the post play. Michigan’s perimeter players continue to try to force the ball into the post, a lot of times when freshman center Hunter Dickinson doesn’t isn't even in very deep. Other times, it’s to fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis or junior forward Brandon Johns — there’s no need to cram it in there to them when they don’t have great position.

As opposed to stalling a possession by standing still and looking down low, reversing the ball and making the defense work, recover and reset is the much better option.

On top of that, when the ball does go inside, Dickinson has begun the trend of losing control of the ball. He turned it over six times in this one, despite scoring 16 points (on 6-of-7 from the field), and could have made better and more deliberate decisions while facing double teams — that were constant — in the post. Again, sometimes getting it back out to the perimeter and letting the guards swing it is the smarter play.

Dickinson is a very smart player and almost always recognizes when he's getting doubled. He just has to stay under control, decide what he wants to do and stay strong while doing it — he's shown he's up for the task, it just has to be more consistent.