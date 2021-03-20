Miss any of the contest this afternoon? Below is how the entire tilt unfolded…

Michigan jumped off to a quick 5-0 lead today on a corner triple from senior guard Eli Brooks at the 19:07 mark, before sophomore guard Franz Wagner laid it in on the following possession to put the club up 7-0.

Brooks drained his second triple of the game at 17:30 to give the Wolverines an early nice 10-2 lead. U-M's edge was 10-6 at the under-16 timeout, and the Maize and Blue were an efficient four-of-seven from the field.

The Wolverines held a 15-8 advantage with 12:38 to go in the half, despite being in the midst of a 2:51 scoring drought. Michigan's lead was still a comfortable 17-8 at the under-12 break, despite having hit just one of its last seven shots at that juncture.

Brooks was the leading scorer with six points at the under-12 media break, and U-M's defense was holding Texas Southern to a dismal 23 percent shooting. Michigan then got some pleasant unexpected contributions from freshman guard Zeb Jackson, draining a triple from the left wing with 9:50 remaining to give U-M a 22-10 margin.

The lead was stretched to 14 (24-10) on two free throws from junior forward Brandon Johns at the 8:43 mark, before Jackson kept the good times rolling with his second three-pointer of the game at 7:35 to put the Maize and Blue up 29-12.

The six points already marked a career high for Jackson at that juncture. Texas Southern kept hanging around, however, ripping off an 8-0 run to trim U-M's lead to 29-20 with 5:47 left in the stanza.

Juwan Howard's club answered immediately though, tallying a 6-0 run of its own to go back up 35-20 at the 4:17 mark. That's what U-M's lead was at the under-four media break.

Freshman center Hunter Dickinson was the team's leading scorer at that point with eight points. Fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith put U-M back up 17 (39-22) with a triple from the top of the key at 1:57, before finishing off a driving layup with 28 seconds to go in the half to give Michigan a 42-24 lead at the break.