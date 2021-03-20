 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team blew out Texas Southern today. Here's how it all unfolded...
Michigan Takes Down Texas Southern In The NCAA Tournament, 82-66

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team blew out Texas Southern today, 82-66, to kick off its NCAA Tournament action.

Miss any of the contest this afternoon? Below is how the entire tilt unfolded…

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Zeb Jackson
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will face LSU Monday. (AP Images)

First Half

Michigan jumped off to a quick 5-0 lead today on a corner triple from senior guard Eli Brooks at the 19:07 mark, before sophomore guard Franz Wagner laid it in on the following possession to put the club up 7-0.

Brooks drained his second triple of the game at 17:30 to give the Wolverines an early nice 10-2 lead. U-M's edge was 10-6 at the under-16 timeout, and the Maize and Blue were an efficient four-of-seven from the field.

The Wolverines held a 15-8 advantage with 12:38 to go in the half, despite being in the midst of a 2:51 scoring drought. Michigan's lead was still a comfortable 17-8 at the under-12 break, despite having hit just one of its last seven shots at that juncture.

Brooks was the leading scorer with six points at the under-12 media break, and U-M's defense was holding Texas Southern to a dismal 23 percent shooting. Michigan then got some pleasant unexpected contributions from freshman guard Zeb Jackson, draining a triple from the left wing with 9:50 remaining to give U-M a 22-10 margin.

The lead was stretched to 14 (24-10) on two free throws from junior forward Brandon Johns at the 8:43 mark, before Jackson kept the good times rolling with his second three-pointer of the game at 7:35 to put the Maize and Blue up 29-12.

The six points already marked a career high for Jackson at that juncture. Texas Southern kept hanging around, however, ripping off an 8-0 run to trim U-M's lead to 29-20 with 5:47 left in the stanza.

Juwan Howard's club answered immediately though, tallying a 6-0 run of its own to go back up 35-20 at the 4:17 mark. That's what U-M's lead was at the under-four media break.

Freshman center Hunter Dickinson was the team's leading scorer at that point with eight points. Fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith put U-M back up 17 (39-22) with a triple from the top of the key at 1:57, before finishing off a driving layup with 28 seconds to go in the half to give Michigan a 42-24 lead at the break.

Second Half

Brooks continued his hot shooting in the second half, connecting on a three-pointer at 19:15 to enhance the blowout and put U-M up 46-24. The onslaught continued with a baseline jumper from Dickinson at 17:10 to balloon the margin to 50-26.

Johns continued his hot play with a corner with a corner triple at the 15:26 mark, extending U-M's lead to 55-31. Michigan was a hot 50 percent from the field at that juncture, and Texas Southern was just 27 percent.

A driving layup in transition from Smith put the Maize and Blue up 20 (59-39) with 11:59 to go in the game, and Dickinson was the team's leading scorer with 12 points. U-M went up 22 (61-39) on a Davis lay in at 11:23, before Smith poured in a three-pointer with 9:37 to go.

Smith's bucket put the Wolverines on top 64-44, and he had a game-high 14 points. The unexpected contributions continued with freshman forward Terrance Williams converting an and-one with 9:07 to go, maintaining his squad's 22-point lead (69-47).

That's what the score was at the under-eight timeout. The Wolverines' defense was limiting Texas Southern to just 33 percent shooting at that point. Dickinson slammed down a dunk with just 5:20 to play, and Michigan was feeling good about itself with a 73-54 lead.

Stagnant offensive play set in after that, however, and Texas Southern creeped to within 73-57 at the under-four timeout. A 7-0 run from the Tigers made things tighter at 73-61 with only 3:40 to play, and Howard's Wolverines were forced to call a timeout.

Two free throws from Brooks with 2:40 to go finally ended the Tigers' run, putting Michigan back up 75-61. Dickinson fouled out on the ensuing U-M possession though, with the referees giving the freshman a flagrant one foul in the process due to an elbow to the face of his defender.

The ensuing Texas Southern free throws were missed though, and Wagner poured in a huge triple with only 1:40 remaining to put the Wolverines up 78-63, all but putting the dagger in the Tigers.

Two free throws from Smith with just 15 seconds left made the score 82-66, marking the final scoring of the game and sealing the triumph. U-M shot 48 percent for the game, and Texas Southern hit just 36 percent of its shots.

The Maize and Blue will next take on LSU Monday in the second round.

