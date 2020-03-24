News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 24

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"To watch people go through adversity and uncertainty, and to grow and to come together and for all of those relationships to melt together into something that turns out special. After 10 years, 20 years and now we’re coming up on 25 years, those relationships to still be there, that’s by far what I cherish the most from that season."
— Former Michigan QB Brian Griese on the 1997 national title team

Headlines of the day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan's Push For Rivals250 OL Greg Crippen

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: The Stats & Numbers To Know Surrounding Jim Harbaugh's 5 Years In Ann Arbor

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Former Michigan Assistant Luke Yaklich To Be Hired As Head Coach At UIC

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Q&A With A Buccaneers Insider — Impact Of Tom Brady To Tampa Bay

Matthew Helmkamp, GBM Wolverine: Michigan Basketball: Stuart Douglass talks hoops, coronavirus, and more

