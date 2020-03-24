The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 24
Tweets of the day
On this day last year: Michigan beat Florida, 64-49, to advance to a third-straight Sweet 16!#GoBlue | 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/79Zroeo0s1— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 23, 2020
Josh Christopher senior season mixtape 😤@Jaygup23 is a high school basketball legend!! pic.twitter.com/uwVGAWgoy9— B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 23, 2020
@TreyBurke this will always be so crazy bro https://t.co/MIF4qcgz6b— Zeb Jackson (@iamzebjackson1) March 24, 2020
Gotta give a shout out to all the front liners: Drs., Nurses, All first responders and many more who are exposing themselves to help others. Also their families who support them from home! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽— Shaun Nua (@CoachNua) March 23, 2020
In the midst of these uncertain times, let’s control the controlables: attitude, work ethic and our response to adversity.— Austin Hatch (@AustinHatch30) March 23, 2020
“I’m with you guys. You’ve got my support, and I know we’re going to get through this together.” pic.twitter.com/gAAORxorR7— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 23, 2020
Broncos’ OL Graham Glasgow officially signed his 4-year, $44 million deal that included $26 million guaranteed today. The @Broncos and @SPORTSTARSNYC negotiated the deal last week.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2020
Excited to see what Yak can do as a head coach. I’ll definitely be rooting for UIC. https://t.co/OWc3E96Igg— Scott Bell (@sbell021) March 23, 2020
Senior xaviersimpson3 notches National Association of Basketball Coaches 2nd Team All-District honors. CONGRATS YOUNG FELLA!!!!!! #LeagueReady #FuturePro #NBA #StandUpLima #NFL #SpartanBasketball🏀❤️ #GoBlue 〽️🏀 https://t.co/KagGyH65Mt— Coach Q. (@coachq7) March 23, 2020
Watching Brady's 2019 season currently. This play on 1st & 10 to start the 2nd half stuck out to me.— Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) March 23, 2020
The way he just completely picks apart Miami's secondary, finding a soft spot in the zone even w/ the safety & corner converging is magnificent.
And what an absolute dart. pic.twitter.com/HgA92VxhB6
Look veryyyy familiar🤔 https://t.co/5tUtPkCUuU— Donovan Peoples-Jones (@dpeoplesjones) March 24, 2020
Winner airs on 3/26 at 1 ET:@umichbball dominates Florida behind Jordan Poole's big game— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 23, 2020
vs.@MSU_Basketball rolls LSU behind freshmen standouts
Winner airs on 3/27 at 3 ET:@umichbball beats Louisville behind career game from @moritz_weasley— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 23, 2020
vs.@IowaHoops destroys Davidson in 2015
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan's Push For Rivals250 OL Greg Crippen
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: The Stats & Numbers To Know Surrounding Jim Harbaugh's 5 Years In Ann Arbor
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Former Michigan Assistant Luke Yaklich To Be Hired As Head Coach At UIC
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Q&A With A Buccaneers Insider — Impact Of Tom Brady To Tampa Bay
• Matthew Helmkamp, GBM Wolverine: Michigan Basketball: Stuart Douglass talks hoops, coronavirus, and more
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook