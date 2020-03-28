News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-28 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 28

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"The best players from Michigan, play for Michigan! @DEdwards__ join the FAMILY."
— Michigan freshman defensive end Braiden McGregor on Twitter, trying to persuade West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star running back Donovan Edwards to commit to U-M
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball ITF Extra: On Josh Christopher, Livers and Wagner, More

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: New FutureCast Pick in for Rivals100 Recruit to Land at Michigan

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Jim Harbaugh Reaches out to top Michigan Recruits

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Saddi Washington Full Speed Ahead at U-M After Turning Down WMU

• Jarrod Clay, WSYX: Big Ten Extends Suspension of Team Activities Until at Least May 4

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}