The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 28
Tweets of the day
The best players from Michigan, play for Michigan! @DEdwards__ join the FA〽️ILY https://t.co/DXLXkhok68— Braiden McGregor (@BraidenMcgregor) March 27, 2020
Tune in to CBS Sports Network tonight at 8 p.m. to re-watch our 2013 Sweet 16 game against Kansas!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/58rAqDrIB3— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 27, 2020
Good Times 💪🏾 https://t.co/wKbeydF0bh— Derrick Walton (@DerrickWalton10) March 28, 2020
Our TE group is going to be ready to roll this year. 💪#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FmnCT9KzEV— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 27, 2020
Perhaps one of the best bumper stickers of all time! It captured the emotion of the moment & still resonates with those who had to deal with the frustration of “The Vote.” pic.twitter.com/j4LeIvC8Pw— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) March 27, 2020
Michigan commit JJ McCarthy leads the way for Illinois #GoBlue https://t.co/gpGaCkhJl9— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 27, 2020
With everything going on in the world, we're offering our premium content for free.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 27, 2020
Use code Blue60 to get instant access to all of our premium content with a 60-day free trial: https://t.co/yKrnZZ1NrW pic.twitter.com/W82DeFWqCV
Congrats to @CoachYak on becoming head coach of @UICFlamesMBB!#FlashbackFriday to his History Quiz with @TheAndyKatz when he was on the @umichbball staff: pic.twitter.com/9CJnfL0dK6— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 27, 2020
It’s that time again! The best managers in the country!!! https://t.co/y2PhfLg5Qs— Moe Wagner (@moritz_weasley) March 27, 2020
King of Michigan media 😂😂😂 https://t.co/e90o42BhWg— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 28, 2020
Please say prayers for all the staff at Mott and Michigan Medicine! I worry about my medical team every day and pray they are safe! Please share! Your friend larry— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) March 27, 2020
Thank you University of Michigan Medicine - Mott Children’s Hospital fro... https://t.co/cXJs94bMUD via @YouTube
"I don't think it will sink in for many years about the impact this has had."@CoachConry spoke with @DixonLacrosse about the abrupt end to the @UMichLacrosse season: pic.twitter.com/02JXlN2JTR— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 27, 2020
#OTD in 1999, Wolverines earn a doubleheader sweep over county rival Eastern Michigan. Some bonus insight from Hutch, who touched on future Hall of Honor inductee Traci Conrad's 300th career hit among other topics. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SK0ur7aZcA— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) March 27, 2020
I think it’s time...😌— 4 💫 (@jamaribuddin) March 28, 2020
New @ConversationUS article from @UMIOE researcher about #COVID19. Medical supply chains are fragile in the best of times and #COVID19 will test their strength. What tactics can we use to prevent shortages? https://t.co/KppH3ndsNg pic.twitter.com/y6sVhEFlKk— Michigan Engineering (@UMengineering) March 27, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball ITF Extra: On Josh Christopher, Livers and Wagner, More
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: New FutureCast Pick in for Rivals100 Recruit to Land at Michigan
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Jim Harbaugh Reaches out to top Michigan Recruits
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Saddi Washington Full Speed Ahead at U-M After Turning Down WMU
• Jarrod Clay, WSYX: Big Ten Extends Suspension of Team Activities Until at Least May 4
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook