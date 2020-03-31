The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 31
Tweets of the day
〽️🏀 NEWS!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 30, 2020
Isaiah Livers announced he will apply for early entry for 2020 NBA Draft. He intends to go through evaluation process before making a final decision on foregoing his senior season
By now we are sure you heard the news ... so now it's time to hear from Isaiah Livers himself as he was able to catch up with MSTV's Ed Kengerski & discuss his decision to explore the NBA#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/tZBPWDitQv— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 30, 2020
Flip your TV over to BTN tonight at 8:00 p.m. and follow @JohnBeilein on Twitter as he will live tweet Michigan’s 2013 Final Four win over Syracuse!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/wKUVsE5Qbx— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 30, 2020
Before I begin live tweeting this 2013 Final 4 game, I wanted to say that my heart goes out to all those impacted by Covid-19 .Thanks to the Doctors, Nurses, and hospital personnel for their courage and hard work. Let’s all do our part by staying home so we can stay healthy.— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) March 30, 2020
After the first few plays , I could really hear the Michigan crowd. Sounded like a home game after every good play we made. 70,000 were in attendance , sounded to me like UM fans had SU fans outnumbered. You probably hear it in this broadcast.— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) March 31, 2020
70k at this game. Not much pressure 😀. 18 year @CarisLeVert (aka baby Durrant) casually enters the game and knocks down a much needed 3. That’s something !— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) March 31, 2020
We beat a terrific Syracuse team that night.The thing I remember the most about the end of the game was the Mich crowd remaining in their seats and cheering for a long time while Jim Nantz interviewed our team. We are so grateful to those fans forever. Thanks! #goblue— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) March 31, 2020
I'm back in again for you know what! Defense 😂 Notice again they ran the SAME ACTION and we got the stop— Jordan Morgan (@JustJMo) March 31, 2020
I’m sorry Coach! I promise I’ll make up for it next game if we win 😉— Spike Albrecht (@SpikeAlbrecht) March 31, 2020
Coach B called me this morning and said “I didn’t realize how deep your second 3 was.” I told him “I got LOGO Range Coach!!!” 😂😂 https://t.co/2plg8C1gI9— Spike Albrecht (@SpikeAlbrecht) March 31, 2020
One of the few shots he missed during that run https://t.co/Q3To5PaNVf— Jordan Morgan (@JustJMo) March 31, 2020
This was amazing! Thanks for sharing! https://t.co/VnXI8SpfPl— Jordan Morgan (@JustJMo) March 30, 2020
What a Game! What a Team! What a Coach!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 31, 2020
If you’re a golf person please join the challenge of posting your fav golf photo. Just one picture, no description. Copy this text in your status, post a picture and look at some great memories/pictures pic.twitter.com/Mx46zxvwy1— Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) March 30, 2020
Reply to this post with your favorite pic from college sports.— 〽Go Blue〽 (@GO_BLUE_13) March 30, 2020
You are on our team -- especially when you're home.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 30, 2020
So, we want you to join us: Record yourself (with your friends/family) and give us your best rendition of The Victors!
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball's Isaiah Livers: ‘It’s Good To Have Options’
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Breaking Down New Michigan Commits
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Phil Martelli Looking To 'Cut Down Nets,' Open To Being Head Coach Again
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: A 1st-Round Selection For Ruiz Would Mark Significant Feat For U-M's O-Line
• Mike Farrell, Rivals: Five defensive linemen who could be breakout stars in 2020
