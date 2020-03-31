News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 31

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Every person that wakes up, that's involved with the basketball program, is pursuing a national championship."
— Michigan assistant coach Phil Martelli

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball's Isaiah Livers: ‘It’s Good To Have Options’

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Breaking Down New Michigan Commits

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Phil Martelli Looking To 'Cut Down Nets,' Open To Being Head Coach Again

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: A 1st-Round Selection For Ruiz Would Mark Significant Feat For U-M's O-Line

Mike Farrell, Rivals: Five defensive linemen who could be breakout stars in 2020

