The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 7
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan at the Big Ten Championships (in State College, Pa.)
Sport: Wrestling
When: 12:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
***
What: Michigan @ Michigan State
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 4:30 PM ET
Channel: CBS
Tweets of the day
One— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 7, 2021
More#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/jM6rkUUZre
Don’t worry ... we didn’t forget!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 7, 2021
Is there ever really a doubt??
🏀 ↗️ ↗️ ⤵️ 💥@juwanhoward ➡️ 🐐#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/QWoxn38uW3
Illinois is not the Big Ten champs. Michigan is the Big Ten champs. #Facts https://t.co/oqWbktSYbh— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 7, 2021
Love the board pic.twitter.com/0pRglAUD3c— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 6, 2021
DAILY COLLEGE BASKETBALL RANKINGS: The @CBSSports Top 25 And 1 from @GaryParrishCBS has been updated.— CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) March 6, 2021
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Michigan
4. Illinois
5. Alabama
6. Iowa
7. West Virginia
8. Ohio State
9. Houston
10. Arkansashttps://t.co/YjuiVTgDcV
Go out and play catch with a football and a baseball in the same session this weekend. It’ll make your body happy!— Tom House (@tomhousesports) March 6, 2021
They look better in Maize n Blue anyways 😌 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1BE1k97Exu— T. Jones (@Tony_Jones810) March 6, 2021
The first 6 practices have been fast, physical, energetic and filled with enthusiasm! Only goal is to get better every single day. Never complacent with a great day! Attack, Attack, Attack!! #GoBlue🔵〽️ #TheTeamTheTeamTheTeam https://t.co/xPJSTdBlGP— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) March 6, 2021
Wolverines are officially the No. 4 seed for the #B1GTourney. #goblue https://t.co/v9Gwcbf7Gt— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 7, 2021
Final home #gameday this season!— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 6, 2021
📺 (Big Ten Network +): https://t.co/y5UIIgTIIQ
📻 (WLBY 1290 AM): https://t.co/sF2gjeLGhL
📊: https://t.co/ijsKrxSoPv
Hail From Home: https://t.co/jhD6Alk9ve#goblue pic.twitter.com/JSnsEbRJy6
Sheer strength via @massa_logan. 💥— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 6, 2021
A major decision for @umichwrestling's Massa. pic.twitter.com/Eu03PuYjHH
.@CameronAmine punches his ticket to the quarterfinals. 🎟️ @umichwrestling pic.twitter.com/s2nscHyj6V— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 6, 2021
An aggressive bout for @umichwrestling's @will_lewan38 who wins by 6-1 decision. pic.twitter.com/sXPfls2e9r— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 6, 2021
That's an 8-2 decision for Kanen Storr!@umichwrestling // @trackwrestling pic.twitter.com/TUMco2cuyt— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 6, 2021
.@Dylanragusin2 starts the morning off strong with a 4-2 win over DeAugustino. @umichwrestling pic.twitter.com/X6tDcJRr9Y— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 6, 2021
Tune into @BigTenNetwork, or follow #B1Gwrestle action live online. ⬇— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 6, 2021
Mat 1 » https://t.co/6EP0otQm7f
Mat 2 » https://t.co/mn0L6gNBeT
Mat 3 » https://t.co/PPCMuxYBPa
Mat 4 » https://t.co/KP8Swic4F0@trackwrestling » https://t.co/tpEUcUJJb1#GoBlue
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Balas Talks Michigan Basketball vs. MSU on The Huge Show (3-6)
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Tom Izzo Readies for 'Chess Match' Against Juwan Howard
• Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Five Things we Learned About Michigan Recruiting Last Month
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Insider Notes on 2022 Michigan QB Recruiting
• Jim Comparoni, SpartanMag: Izzo Searching for Answers in Rematch With Michigan
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook