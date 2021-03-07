 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will play at MSU this afternoon.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 7

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan at the Big Ten Championships (in State College, Pa.)

Sport: Wrestling

When: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

What: Michigan @ Michigan State

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 4:30 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"The first 6 practices have been fast, physical, energetic and filled with enthusiasm! Only goal is to get better every single day. Never complacent with a great day! Attack, Attack, Attack!!"
— Michigan offensive line coach/co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore on Twitter
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Balas Talks Michigan Basketball vs. MSU on The Huge Show (3-6)

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Tom Izzo Readies for 'Chess Match' Against Juwan Howard

• Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Five Things we Learned About Michigan Recruiting Last Month

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Insider Notes on 2022 Michigan QB Recruiting

• Jim Comparoni, SpartanMag: Izzo Searching for Answers in Rematch With Michigan

