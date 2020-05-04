News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-04 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 4

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Sadly, the NCAA has gotten lost in a forest of ‘consequences’ without stepping up investigatory & fact finding tools. Why not start a ‘victims’ fund to compensate players who turn in cheating programs? Otherwise, players take a pay cut to be honest.”
— Todd Anson (a lawyer and one of Jim Harbaugh's closest friends) on Twitter, criticizing the hypocritical and corrupt organization that is the NCAA
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Shea Patterson Lands in Kansas City

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Jim Harbaugh Speaks at U-M Commencement: 'Who's got it Better Than you?'

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: New FutureCast Pick in for Michigan

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Jim Harbaugh Chats With Pair of Elite LB Targets

• Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports: Chiefs Sign Undrafted Former Michigan Quarterback Shea Patterson

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}