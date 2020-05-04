The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 4
Tweets of the day
“Can’t have enough Michigan guys,” a Chiefs staffer told Mike Danna when he was drafted last week.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) May 3, 2020
Three of Michigan’s 13 draft-eligible players — Danna (Round 5), Shea Patterson (UDFA) and Lavert Hill (UDFA) — ended up in Kansas City. https://t.co/kvib2QpKfG
.@SheaPatterson_1 ➡️ @Chiefs— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 3, 2020
Congratulations, Shea! #ProBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/2hquplfJkh
May 4, 2020 Happy Birthday Rick Leach - https://t.co/buhCjpHsTY pic.twitter.com/9W1F23XMUj— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) May 4, 2020
Sadly, the NCAA has gotten lost in a forest of “consequences” w/o stepping up investigatory & fact finding tools. Why not start a “victims” fund to compensate players who turn in cheating programs? Otherwise, players take a pay cut to be honest. https://t.co/c8YtEYujlB— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) May 3, 2020
So, the NCAA expects to be taken seriously as an enforcement organization simply b/c it plays a game of chicken w/its “perps” based not on their “rights”, but their waiver of rights to appeal? Put all P5 schools & coaches under oath! https://t.co/c8YtEYujlB— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) May 3, 2020
The fundamental problem w/NCAA “enforcement” is that it can’t subpoena & place witnesses under oath. Keep fiddling while Rome burns, Pres. Emmert. Get back to us when you get serious about that challenge. Start w/coaches salary claw backs for cheating. https://t.co/c8YtEYujlB— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) May 3, 2020
Such rotten luck, NCAA! Your new “Enforcement” seminar got scheduled at exactly the same time as the NIL session and nobody attended it! But, trust the NCAA, THEY ARE SERIOUS about cleaning things up (but, only if we make them!). “Pathetic” comes to mind. https://t.co/c8YtEYujlB— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) May 3, 2020
Photo of the Week:— University of Michigan (@UMich) May 3, 2020
Congratulations again Class of 2020! We know you're all going to go on and do a-maize-ing things. Wherever you're celebrating, congratulations! And wherever you go, #GoBlue! #MGoGrad https://t.co/E4Ai9WuDn4 pic.twitter.com/AX08Cv0sXX
I am glad I get to wear Jordan’s next year 😂they my favorite shoe— T Will #️⃣5️⃣ (@_flyyt) May 4, 2020
This photo epitomizes Rob Andringa . A true “ Champion “ in every way . Love ya man !— Mel Pearson (@CoachPearsonUM) May 3, 2020
Prayers and thoughts to you and your family #ringostrong pic.twitter.com/idpeiXnJQO
OTD in 2003 @umichbaseball sweeps a DH from the Buckeyes in Columbus. Matt Butler with the game winning hit in game one (5-4). Gino Lollio diving catch in CF helps win game two late (3-1) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6KBRitiJrG— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) May 3, 2020
OTD in 2009 @umichsoftball beats Iowa 6-0. Jr @maggieviefhaus with a 3 run HR and 4 RBI - pitcher @7ordan7aylor with a career best 16 strikeouts in the circle for the Wolverines. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/PwoRSSvbNr— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) May 3, 2020
Congratulations Maya! #MGoGrad https://t.co/EfdZUwNjNN— University of Michigan (@UMich) May 3, 2020
Congratulations! https://t.co/GBEjrsYqA0— University of Michigan (@UMich) May 3, 2020
Congratulations Maggie! #MGoGrad https://t.co/AXqwolznFw— University of Michigan (@UMich) May 3, 2020
Congratulations! #MGoGrad https://t.co/jKPHp68Yzj— University of Michigan (@UMich) May 3, 2020
And now, a special graduation message from Bagely to the Class of 2020.#MGoGrad 🎓 pic.twitter.com/dRO0OmCxQK— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) May 3, 2020
My trainer. He's tough on me. 🏃♀️🏃♂️ pic.twitter.com/JMzkhK0z4y— Prout Family (@gardens8) May 3, 2020
Committing May 10th— Aaron Willis (@44crzy) May 4, 2020
12pm ‼️‼️ on my Instagram @44crzy
Beyond excited to announce I have earned a dream offer from the University of Michigan #goblue pic.twitter.com/2h9PHe0Lwo— Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) May 3, 2020
Quote of the day
• Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports: Chiefs Sign Undrafted Former Michigan Quarterback Shea Patterson
