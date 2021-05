TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 5

"One thing I’m really proud of from my college career is how we showed people that Michigan Basketball is here to stay. After Coach Beilein left, there were a lot of doubters. People were questioning whether Michigan was about to take a step back. And I feel like Coach Howard and our vets, like Zavier, they just got us locked into this mentality where we weren’t going to let that happen. It became like a mission: Not only were we refusing to take a step back — actually we were going to push things forward."

— Michigan wing Franz Wagner, in his letter on The Player's Tribune, announcing his decision to enter the 2021 NBA Draft