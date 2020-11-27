 The Michigan Wolverines' community — including football and basketball — tweeted nice Thanksgiving graphics yesterday.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 27

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Derrick Walton Jr. has signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia 76ers. Nik Stauskas has signed a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.”
— The Michigan in the NBA Twitter account yesterday, with some encouraging news surrounding two former Wolverines

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Keys to the Game: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Penn State

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Penn State With a Nittany Lion Insider

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Five Players to Watch: Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

• Drew Hallett, TheWolverine: Inside the Numbers: Why Michigan's Offense Impressed vs. Bowling Green

• Nate Bauer, Blue White Illustrated: Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan

