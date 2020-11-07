 Michigan Wolverines football's Nico Collins & Ambry Thomas will play in the 2021 Senior Bowl.
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-07 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 7

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Quote of the day

"According to ESPN's strength of schedule ranks, Michigan has the toughest remaining slate in the country."
— TheWolverine's Clayton Sayfie on Twitter yesterday
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan Football at Indiana

• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: Potential Personnel Changes, Injury Updates and More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Nico Collins, Ambry Thomas Will Play in the 2021 Senior Bowl

• Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Live Updates on Michigan Football Commits in High School Action

• Kurt Svoboda, MGoBlue.com: Fetter Named Detroit Tigers Pitching Coach

