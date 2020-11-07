The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 7
Tweets of the day
Tomorrow. Noon. Game 3 at Indiana. #GoBlue #MichiganFootball #Learfield pic.twitter.com/0HyVT43H7N— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) November 6, 2020
Happy Friday!— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 6, 2020
Week 3 is almost here, and we've got Ten 🔑 stats to know ahead of the weekend's matchups. 🏈
(via @TOWN1212 of @BTNStatsGuys) pic.twitter.com/xe5HsLCo0F
💥HELMET BOARD - 11/7 Week 💥— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) November 7, 2020
RETWEET if we are picking your team to win (left-side) pic.twitter.com/E09cltOAIj
According to ESPN's strength of schedule ranks, Michigan has the toughest remaining slate in the country. pic.twitter.com/JHPgmWtKlF— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 6, 2020
#OTD 🔟 years ago, Illinois and Michigan combined for 132 points.@UMichFootball claimed the 67-65 win, thanks to this stop on a two-point conversion in 3OT. 😓 pic.twitter.com/gsofCbUKME— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 6, 2020
Sources: #Tigers hiring Chris Fetter as their pitching coach. Fetter, who played a key role in Michigan’s run to the 2019 CWS final, is regarded as a rising star in the industry. His teaching approach is ideally suited to Detroit’s group of young pitchers. @MLBNetwork @MLB— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 6, 2020
Sources: The Big Ten is hoping to release its conference schedule for the 20-21 season at some point next week.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 6, 2020
Michigan WR commit Andrel Anthony (@andrel_jr) with the punt return for touchdown 💨💨 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/07TsIGFdxC— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 7, 2020
Here at East Lansing High to watch Michigan WR commit Andrel Anthony (@andrel_jr) in playoff action #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9lW27IWmBG— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 7, 2020
Game No. 16: STA vs. Heritage 📍 #RainCity pic.twitter.com/SbKnjhlDjS— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 7, 2020
Michigan commits Ja’Den McBurrows and Jaydon Hood in action at 8 pm on ESPN2. I here in Fort Lauderdale. You can watch at home. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Stu9ggNOfK— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 7, 2020
Programming note: ESPN is not allowing outside media to post video from tonight’s STA vs. Heritage game.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 7, 2020
#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/ylYj5Rl7CP— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 6, 2020
Game 1 of the Ann Arbor Super Regional— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) November 7, 2020
Maize vs Blue#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/aVht3kfQNb
Chi ✈️ Miami— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 6, 2020
It’s 70 and sunny in Chicago today. I’m about to get rained on in Miami. 😂 https://t.co/PZz4HRb0Nr— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 6, 2020
A statement regarding the Under Armour High School All-America Football Game. We look forward to being back in 2022. pic.twitter.com/EmBBCSsb9R— All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) November 6, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan Football at Indiana
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: Potential Personnel Changes, Injury Updates and More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Nico Collins, Ambry Thomas Will Play in the 2021 Senior Bowl
• Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Live Updates on Michigan Football Commits in High School Action
• Kurt Svoboda, MGoBlue.com: Fetter Named Detroit Tigers Pitching Coach
