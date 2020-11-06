TheWolverine

We have also provided some perspective from the Indiana side of things, while also discussing what the latest news is with Jim Harbaugh and Juwan Howard on their respective recruiting trails, especially with the latter about to tip off basketball season.

The latest edition of Inside the Fort (ITF) provides you with potential personnel changes the Michigan Wolverines' football team could expect to see on Saturday at Indiana, along with updates on which injured players may play and which ones may sit out.

Starting with football …

It’s been an interesting week, to say the least. Coming off a loss to a poor Michigan State team, the Wolverines spent the week looking for their mojo … and for some replacements for injured players.

As some have alluded to this week, there are going to be some changes up front. There are injuries (one significant) at two spots, including a high ankle sprain for one — as many know, those take time to heal. On the opposite side, a case of turf toe will slow another.

We’d expect freshman Zak Zinter to be in the lineup, as well as redshirt frosh Karsen Barnhart. Redshirt frosh Trevor Keegan is another to watch if things get dicey on the interior. All of these guys play with an edge, and all were given shots before the season and were right there.

One of the young linemen didn’t handle it well when he learned he wasn’t in line to start, but in Hoosiers fashion, they were talked off the ledge.

So … there will be some learning going on between new pieces on the line, and we believe short leashes for some guys who might get another crack.

On a positive note, we expect both linebackers to play, Michael Barrett and Cam McGrone, after leaving last week’s game early with injuries.